Opposition Chief Whip Nahid Islam has set conditions for Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s call for national unity, saying the government must honour the July Charter referendum and dissolve a “one-party” constitutional amendment committee.

Nahid made the remarks after returning from a week-long UK visit on Sunday.

Tarique urged democratic forces inside and outside parliament to unite against what he called a defeated, pro-Awami League force.

In parliament on Wednesday, he cited arson, bomb blasts and attacks in Tungipara and elsewhere, invoking the spirit of Nov 7 and Aug 5.

Jamaat’s 11-party alliance pledged to resist anarchy. The party protested Saturday over Awami League violence and government inaction.

Nahid said unity required commitments to implement the July National Charter in line with the referendum verdict, expedite justice for the genocide, address national issues including the Ganges treaty, and execute former prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s death sentence.

He called for the constitutional amendment committee to be dissolved and the Constitution Reform Council sworn in as the first step.

“Through this step, people will understand that the government genuinely wants national consensus,” he said.

Otherwise, he warned, the government might seek unity in December only to oppose the Awami League, then amend the Constitution in January based on the committee’s recommendations.

“The National Citizen Party will not take part in such a process,” he said.

Nahid said party-level unity alone would not suffice. Only broader solidarity among people and social and political forces, as seen during the July Uprising, could resist fascist forces.