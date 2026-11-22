Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has reported over 600 garment factories affected by ongoing labour unrest, with export orders worth $254 million diverted to other countries in the first 18 days of November.

In a statement on Sunday, the association said it had surveyed member factories to assess the impact of the unrest.

Data from 317 factories showed production losses worth $428 million, and affected factories were forced to suspend operations for up to 16 days.

Production disruptions and delays in shipments have also created uncertainty over export orders, forcing manufacturers to consider costly alternatives to retain buyers, including air freight, substantial discounts, and the risk of order cancellations.

The unrest has also undermined buyer confidence. Factories covered by the survey reported that buyers had shifted orders for 59 million garments to other countries, with an estimated market value of $254 million.

The BGMEA said the survey captures only a fraction of the industry's actual losses. With unrest continuing in industrial areas, the overall damage is expected to be considerably higher.

The association’s Secretary General Sahedul Islam said the situation had dealt a serious blow not only to the industry's immediate financial performance but also to Bangladesh's long-term reputation, reliability, and prospects in the global apparel market.

He said resolving the crisis swiftly was essential for the national economy and the livelihoods of millions of garment workers, calling on all stakeholders to act responsibly and take effective measures to keep factories operational and recover the losses.

On Nov 19, the Bangladesh Garment Buying House Association (BGBA), which represents local agents of foreign buyers, estimated that ongoing unrest had already caused losses of Tk 30 billion to Tk 40 billion in the ready-made garment (RMG) sector.