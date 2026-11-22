The trial of former military officer Ziaul Ahsan over more than 100 enforced disappearances and killings under the Awami League government has reached its final stage.

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) has set Nov 24 for closing arguments after the defence concluded its testimony.

Lawyer Taslima Jahan Popy was the final defence witness at International Crimes Tribunal-1 on Sunday.

Chief Prosecutor Aminul Islam cross-examined her. Ziaul was represented by Shahidur Rahman and his sister, Naznin Nahar.

Naznin told bdnews24.com that no more defence witnesses would be called. The tribunal fixed Nov 24 for closing arguments, when the prosecution would present its submissions.

Popy said she had represented Ziaul in cases, including one filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission, but not in the tribunal proceedings.

She submitted documents and videos on a pen drive, including reports on deaths during RAB operations and shootings between 2011 and 2013, a RAB intelligence report, a complaint against Lt Col Md Zulfikar, a letter concerning Maj Shibli Mohammad Sadiq’s conduct, an Army Headquarters report, a joint intelligence meeting notice and Google Maps images of Dhaka and Gazipur.

Popy said Ziaul’s wife had sent the materials through channels. She could not recall how they reached her and had not met his wife when they were delivered.

Under cross-examination, she acknowledged that she had neither verified the documents nor watched the videos. The prosecution also questioned details on her identity card.

The chief prosecutor’s office filed three charges on Dec 17, alleging that more than 100 people were subjected to enforced disappearance and killed between 2010 and 2013.

The tribunal took cognisance that day and indicted Ziaul on Jan 14, ordering the trial to begin.

Ziaul, director general of the National Telecommunication Monitoring Centre, was dismissed from the army on Aug 6, 2024, amid a senior-rank reshuffle. Police announced his arrest on Aug 16.