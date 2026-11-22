Desh Gallery and Paper Rhyme are jointly hosting a group art exhibition titled “Fragmented Reality”, featuring works by five visual artists.

According to a media statement, the week-long exhibition from Nov 21 to 27 explores the idea of reality as a fractured canvas, with artists finding ways to work with rather than conceal its cracks.

The participating artists are Shilpi Ali, Dilruba Haque Kajori, Israt, Mim and Farin Ahmed, each bringing different experiences and approaches to visual art.

Shilpi, a self-taught artist based in Bangladesh, works with vibrant colours and mixed media, combining acrylic, oils, collage and pastels.

The statement says she has participated in several exhibitions and held her first solo exhibition in 2024. She is also a writer and poet, with a published collection of short stories and poetry.

Kajori, another self-taught artist, is based in Malaysia.

According to the statement, her interest in art began in childhood, and she enjoys exploring different subjects and experimenting with various media.

Israt's work draws inspiration from everyday experiences, including the warmth of light, home life, details of daily routines and the tranquillity of nature, the statement says.

Mim is a Dhaka-based visual artist, abstract painter, international curator and art educator.

She holds Bachelor's and Master's degrees in drawing and painting.

The fifth participant, Farin, is an emerging visual artist whose work focuses on close observation of nature.

The statement describes her as combining a business background with an interest in visual storytelling and artistic exploration.