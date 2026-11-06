Viral ‘ferritin face’ trend shifts beauty focus from skincare to internal health

Visual comparison shows skin suffering from low ferritin reserves alongside a restored, well-rested look. Photo: AI-generated

Visual comparison shows skin suffering from low ferritin reserves alongside a restored, well-rested look. Photo: AI-generated

Dark circles, a dull complexion, shedding hair and brittle nails have found a new suspect on TikTok: low ferritin.

Dubbed “ferritin face”, the trend links such changes to low ferritin, the protein that stores iron, Vogue reports.

The hashtag has drawn over 16 million TikTok views, and UK Google searches are up 5,000 percent since October, the fashion magazine says.

Ferritin levels reflect the body's iron reserves, which support oxygen transport, energy production and healthy hair and nails.

Health professionals, however, caution that these visible changes can have many causes, including genetics, hormonal changes, dehydration, stress and poor sleep.

“Ferritin face” is not a recognised medical diagnosis, and people cannot determine their iron levels by looking in the mirror, pharmacist Pupinder Ghatora tells Vogue.

He advises those experiencing persistent fatigue, unusual hair loss or paler skin to consult a healthcare professional.

Dr Lamia Zafrani recommends asking a doctor for a ferritin test alongside a full blood count.

Xenia Mitsiou, a senior registered nurse and advanced aesthetic practitioner, warns that taking iron supplements without confirming a deficiency can cause side effects and, in excessive amounts, toxicity

It may also leave the underlying cause untreated.

The fashion magazine says the trend reflects a wider shift in beauty, with consumers looking beyond topical treatments towards nutrition, hormones and overall health.

Beauty companies are moving into this space with diagnostic tools and personalised recommendations.

Lancome launched Cell BioPrint in March, using a cheek swab, facial imaging and protein analysis to assess skin biology.

Nestle Health Science has also introduced Solgar Smart Mirror, an AI-powered facial scanning tool.

Researchers in Japan are exploring whether AI can estimate haemoglobin levels by analysing images of the inner eyelid.

A July 2026 study involving 225 participants examined its potential to identify signs of anaemia.

Vogue, however, points out that haemoglobin and ferritin measure different things.

Demand for beauty supplements is also growing. Data from Euromonitor International cited by the magazine show that 20 percent of dietary supplements launched globally since the second half of 2024 carry a beauty claim.

Beauty supplements grew by 6 percent in real terms in 2025, compared with 2 percent across the wider consumer health market.

Experts warn that growing interest could lead to self-diagnosis and unnecessary supplementation.

They urge consumers to seek medical advice rather than treating every change in appearance as a sign of deficiency.