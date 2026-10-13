Lentils, sesame, liver: Everyday foods that pack more iron than red meat

An employee collects lentils from a container inside a grocery store at a residential area in Mumbai, India, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

An employee collects lentils from a container inside a grocery store at a residential area in Mumbai, India, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Anaemia remains stubbornly widespread in Bangladesh, affecting more than half of all pregnant women and nearly 44 percent of young children, according to the Bangladesh Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS) 2025, conducted by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics with UNICEF support.

For many families, the instinct is to reach for red meat to boost iron intake. But several everyday foods -- many of them already staples in Bangladeshi kitchens -- contain as much iron as beef or significantly more.

Why Iron Matters -- and Why Red Meat is not the Only Answer

Iron is essential for producing haemoglobin, the protein in red blood cells that carries oxygen around the body. A shortfall leads to fatigue, impaired concentration and, in more serious cases, iron-deficiency anaemia.

Women of reproductive age, pregnant women, young children and adolescents face the greatest risk, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Beef contains around 2.5–3mg of iron per 100 grams depending on the cut and preparation, according to the US Department of Agriculture’s FoodData Central database.

But it is far from the richest source available -- and for most households in Bangladesh, it is neither an everyday food nor an affordable one.

Organ Meats: The Most Concentrated Animal Source

Chicken liver delivers roughly 9mg of iron per 100 grams when cooked, according to USDA FoodData Central -- more than three times the amount in beef. It also contains haem iron, the form the body absorbs most efficiently.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) notes that haem iron from animal foods is absorbed at around 25 percent, compared with roughly 17 percent for non-haem iron from plant sources.

Organ meats remain relatively affordable and widely available in Bangladesh. Small portions added to a curry or rice dish can contribute significantly to daily iron needs.

Masoor Dal and Other Pulses

Red lentils -- also known as Masoor Dal -- are one of the most practical iron sources for Bangladeshi households.

Cooked lentils provide around 3.3mg of iron per 100 grams, according to USDA FoodData Central -- marginally more than beef and substantially more per typical serving, since a bowl of lentils easily exceeds 200 grams.

Chickpeas and mung beans offer comparable amounts.

The iron in lentils is non-haem, meaning the body absorbs it less efficiently.

However, pairing lentils with a vitamin C-rich food -- lemon juice, fresh tomato or raw onion -- can noticeably improve absorption, the NIH advises.

This simple habit fits naturally into how lentils are already eaten across Bangladesh.

Spinach and Dark Leafy Greens

Cooked spinach provides around 3.6mg of iron per 100 grams, per USDA data.

Local varieties of greens -- Palong Shak, Lal Shak and Kolmi Shak -- are broadly comparable and far more accessible for most families.

These vegetables are cheap, widely grown and easily incorporated into everyday meals.

Sesame Seeds

Dried sesame seeds contain roughly 14–15mg of iron per 100 grams, according to USDA FoodData Central -- among the highest of any commonly available food.

Used in cooking, ground into til paste or sprinkled on dishes, sesame seeds offer an easy and affordable way to add iron to meals.

Black sesame seeds, common in Bangladeshi kitchens, perform equally well nutritionally.

Dark Chocolate

Dark chocolate with a high cocoa content (70 percent or above) contains around 11–12mg of iron per 100 grams, per USDA data.

While it is not a staple for most Bangladeshi households, a small serving contributes meaningfully to daily iron intake.

Making it Work in Practice

Choosing iron-rich foods is only part of the picture. The NIH advises pairing plant-based iron sources with vitamin C at the same meal to improve absorption, and cautions that tea and coffee consumed alongside food can reduce the body’s uptake of non-haem iron -- a habit worth reconsidering given how commonly both are drunk with meals in Bangladesh.

Cooking in iron vessels can also add small but measurable amounts of iron to food.

The MICS 2025 report adds another layer of complexity. Its data show a clear relationship between elevated blood lead levels and anaemia among children and pregnant women, suggesting that environmental heavy-metal exposure compounds nutritional deficiency.

Addressing anaemia in Bangladesh, the report concludes, requires integrated interventions that go beyond diet alone.

Anyone experiencing persistent fatigue, breathlessness or other symptoms of anaemia should seek medical evaluation rather than relying on dietary changes alone.