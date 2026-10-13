Woman detained over alleged knife attack on Mamata outside Kolkata home

Kolkata police have detained a woman accused of attempting to attack Trinamool Congress leader and former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee with a knife outside her home.

The incident took place around 6pm on Tuesday in Kolkata’s Kalighat, according to reports by Indian newspapers Anandabazar Patrika and Sangbad Pratidin.

Trinamool MP Dola Sen alleged that the woman, who identified herself as Mamata's niece, rushed towards the former chief minister while she was returning home after inaugurating a Durga Puja celebration organised by Kalighat Milan Sangha.

The woman allegedly addressed Mamata as aunt, hurled verbal abuse at her, and attempted to lunge at her while carrying a knife before bystanders brought her to the ground, the reports said.

Dola claimed the woman was under the influence of drugs and identified herself as a civic volunteer during the incident.

In an email to the chief Kalighat Police, Dola raised concerns over Mamata's security and alleged that two police personnel stationed nearby failed to detain the woman immediately.

She alleged that the personnel said they belonged to the state police and could not take action in an area under Kolkata police jurisdiction, and that they instead took the woman aside and offered her tea.

Dola also criticised the BJP government over the alleged security lapse, questioning whether the authorities were ensuring the former chief minister's safety.

Police have identified the detained woman as Anusua Saha, a resident of New Alipore in Kolkata, the reports said.