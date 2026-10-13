White House seeks Guilfoyle’s resignation after reports of alleged misconduct

A view of the US embassy after the White House said on Tuesday that it had asked US ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle to resign, in Athens, Greece, Oct 13, 2026. REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki

A view of the US embassy after the White House said on Tuesday that it had asked US ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle to resign, in Athens, Greece, Oct 13, 2026. REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki

The White House said on Tuesday it had asked US Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle to resign after media reports raised allegations that she offered access to Trump administration officials in exchange for money, gifts and favours.

US President Donald Trump said on Monday he was considering firing Guilfoyle, who was once engaged to his son Donald Trump Jr. On Tuesday, he told reporters she had been doing a good job but that the administration was unhappy with what it had been reading.

White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia confirmed the request for Guilfoyle to resign, describing her as a “wonderful asset to the team” and wishing her well.

Guilfoyle denied wrongdoing in a post on X, saying her respect for Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio remained “unwavering”. She said the allegations were false and that she intended to defend her name and reputation.

The Wall Street Journal published a series of reports detailing claims about Guilfoyle’s conduct, including an allegation that she threatened to use US influence to undermine the Greek government. One report described her close relationship with a lobbyist for a Greek energy company and her promotion of the firm.

Another report cited audio recordings in which Guilfoyle allegedly discussed her connections with wealthy Greek businessmen while seeking an invitation to a Davos dinner honouring Eric Trump. US businessman Eric Deters also told the newspaper that Guilfoyle had offered access to administration officials for money and had asked him to pay a $100,000 credit card bill.

Britain’s Daily Mail reported last week that the State Department’s internal watchdog was investigating staff complaints about inappropriate behaviour at the US embassy in Athens.

The Greek government has not commented on the allegations. The State Department and the US embassy in Athens did not respond to requests for comment.

Guilfoyle, a former San Francisco prosecutor and Trump campaign adviser, took up the ambassador post last November and maintained a high public profile in Greece, appearing on the cover of Vogue Greece and attending events with local celebrities.

She also promoted US commercial interests, including deals to import American liquefied natural gas and drilling agreements involving companies such as Exxon Mobil.

Her tenure drew diplomatic criticism after she said China should sell its 67 percent stake in the port of Piraeus, a key part of Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative. China’s ambassador to Greece, Fang Qiu, accused Washington of having an “outdated and harmful mentality” and a “hegemonic mindset”.

Greece is a key NATO ally of the US and provides military facilities in the eastern Mediterranean. During a visit to Athens last week, Rubio announced new counterterrorism information-sharing between the two countries’ law-enforcing agencies.

Dimitris Mantzos, foreign affairs spokesperson for Greece’s opposition PASOK party, said Guilfoyle’s departure raised serious questions, including whether Greek officials would demand an explanation or accept the country becoming a “theatre” for outside interests.