Bisleri packaged drinking water bottles are displayed on a shelf at a shop in New Delhi, India, Nov 28, 2026. REUTERS

Bisleri packaged drinking water bottles are displayed on a shelf at a shop in New Delhi, India, Nov 28, 2026. REUTERS

Indian authorities have found a sample of Bisleri-branded water to be unsafe due to coliform bacteria, a regulatory document shows, the second such finding to come to light in recent days on the nation's biggest and most popular packaged-water brand.

Bisleri's 20-cent bottles have made the company a household name in India, where poor water quality has turned bottled water into a necessity for homes and restaurants. It has remained the market leader while competing with PepsiCo and Coca-Cola in India's $3.5 billion packaged drinking-water market.

Consumer worries were already heightened in India after the food regulator said this week it had found a sample ⁠of Bisleri water unsafe due to the presence of chemicals that health agencies say may cause cancer.

In the second notice to Bisleri, dated Aug 12 and seen by Reuters, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India relayed its findings to the company and asked it to prohibit the sale of the affected batch citing the presence of bacteria.

"The sample was found to be non-conforming (UNSAFE)," the notice said. "It shows presence of coliform."

The sample was tested again for confirmation and was still found unsafe, said a government official, who declined to be named as the results are not public.

Bisleri Says Independent Testing Shows No Problem

Bisleri says it has 130 operational plants making its products and 5,980 distributors. Multinational conglomerate Tata was previously in talks to acquire the bottler, which counts several Bollywood stars among brand ambassadors, including Deepika Padukone.

Mumbai-based Bisleri told Reuters in a statement on Saturday that it had recalled the batch in August on the government's instructions and that "the primary and referral laboratories reported the presence of coliform bacteria in the regulatory sample".

But the company said it commissioned independent testing of samples from the same batch, which found they met "the applicable standard for coliform bacteria and all other applicable food safety standards".

"The difference between the regulatory and independent findings warrants a thorough review," the company said. "Bisleri will continue to cooperate fully with FSSAI to establish the facts."

The regulator did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reuters reported on Monday that the food regulator had asked all states to strengthen oversight and intensify surveillance of the packaged water industry in light of the Bisleri findings.

The agency ordered states to hold "regular inspections and risk-based sampling of packaged drinking water and mineral water", saying "appropriate action shall be initiated in cases of non-compliance".

The checks will increase regulatory oversight of PepsiCo, Tata Consumer, Coca-Cola and billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Consumer, which have all bet on the sector.

In the first finding against Bisleri, court records show that the food regulator has initiated prosecution proceedings, which could include a jail term and fine for manufacturing a sample found unsafe.

Indian authorities have stepped up enforcement against major food and drinks brands in recent weeks. Federal and state regulators have conducted many raids and reprimanded companies for improper labelling, affecting everyone from Domino's to Diageo.

The Supreme Court this week tightened proposed warning labels, in another setback for the $100 billion industry.