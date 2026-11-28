Uttara University has launched a 16-day Education and Admission Fair for Spring 2027, offering prospective students and guardians the chance to explore its academic programmes, campus facilities, faculty members and overall learning environment.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Eaysmin Ara Lekha inaugurated the fair, themed "Future Is Yours" at the Multipurpose Hall of the university's Smart Campus on Thursday noon, according to a media statement.

The event will run until Dec 11.

The fair features dedicated stalls representing 14 academic departments under five schools, alongside booths from the Office of Admission, BNCC, Rover Scout and various student clubs.

Prospective students visiting the fair can access a one-stop service for on-the-spot enrolment, receive giveaways and apply for scholarships of up to 100 percent, subject to eligibility, the statement read.

In her inaugural speech, Prof Lekha said: "The theme 'Future Is Yours' reflects Uttara University's commitment to building a brighter future through quality education, practical knowledge and career opportunities."

She invited students and guardians to visit the campus, explore the opportunities and "take the first step towards achieving something great together".

Board of Trustees member Nabid Aziz said the university aims to provide quality education, practical skills and modern facilities to prepare students for the future. "Our vision is to empower students to achieve their dreams and establish ourselves as a leading institution in higher education, research and innovation," he added.

Admission Director Associate Prof Kazi Tariq Ullah said the fair brings all admission-related information and services under one roof, allowing visitors to explore their preferred academic programmes, complete admission procedures and receive attractive gifts.

Uttara University aims to help prospective students make informed academic decisions and take confident steps towards building successful careers through the initiative, the statement added.