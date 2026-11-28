Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed has vowed to thwart any attempt to create unrest in Bangladesh, adding that calls for arson have been issued from across the border and efforts were underway to foment labour discontent.

His remarks come amid renewed incidents of crude bomb explosions and arson, following a brief lull in violence.

“We are determined to thwart any attempt to create unrest in the country,” Salahuddin told reporters on Saturday after visiting injured policemen at the Central Police Hospital in Dhaka's Rajarbagh.

Crude bomb explosions were reported at seven locations across Dhaka on Friday night, while buses were also set ablaze.

Police have blamed leaders and activists of the Awami League, whose activities are banned, for a spate of similar incidents earlier this month.

Asked about the preparedness of law enforcement agencies, Salahuddin said the forces were always ready to deal with potential unrest.

Labour Unrest

Workers began demonstrating in late October to demand higher wages, with protests leading to road blockades, clashes and arson in several industrial areas.

Although the protests have subsided following the announcement of a minimum wage, sporadic demonstrations continue.

Salahuddin said workers had welcomed the wage board's announcement but alleged that others were attempting to instigate further unrest.

“Some people posing as workers may be trying to foment discontent among workers. I don't think they will succeed,” he said.

Asked about activities across the border, Salahuddin said: “We do not know who is doing what across the border. But no one will be allowed to engage in subversive activities within our country.”

He declined to respond to an Indian minister's reported threat to “occupy Bangladesh”, saying the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would deal with the matter.

Salahuddin said several policemen injured while on duty in Gopalganj and Gazipur would require prolonged and specialised treatment.

He said the injured personnel would be rewarded with police medals and in other ways.

The minister claimed that law enforcement personnel had exercised restraint during the labour protests despite sustaining injuries themselves, adding that no workers had been injured or killed.

Following his visit to the police hospital, Salahuddin went to the Shaheed Zakir Hossain BGB Hospital in Pilkhana to enquire about the condition of injured Border Guard Bangladesh personnel.