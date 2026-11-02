Worker unrest: Home Minister Salahuddin warns of strict action against ‘agitators’

Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed has alleged that despite the formation of a wage board to determine a minimum wage for garment workers, attempts are being made to spark unrest under the guise of labour protests.

He warned of strict action against such agitators.

The home minister said, “We want to say, in very strong terms – those involved in activities against the interests of workers under the guise of the labour movement, are involved in activities detrimental to law and order, or are involved in various conspiracies to create instability in the country by sparking unrest, they will be put down severely and legal action will be taken against them.”

Salahuddin said videos and other evidence will be collected against those involved in the recent incidents of road and highway blockades and arson.

He said, “We brought some of these people to book [on Sunday] and we have collected video footage of all their activities and some evidence.

“There is audio, video and video clips of several violent incidents. You have them too.”

Expressing hope that the board formed on Sunday to determine the minimum wage for garment workers will quickly make a decision, the home minister said: “Perhaps the first meeting of that board can be held [on Monday], or they will meet as quickly as possible.

“There will be discussions and as soon as possible, within a specific time, a minimum wage can be determined and announced.”

The last time the minimum wage for ready-made garment workers was set was November 2023, taking effect the following month. Accordingly, the current minimum wage rate in the garment sector will expire next month.

In 2023, the minimum wage rate was raised from Tk 8,000 to Tk 12,500, a hike of 56.25 percent.

Salahuddin said, “The three-year timeline is to expire in December. I hope they (the wage board) can discuss and decide on the minimum wage alongside all concerned parties.

Garment factory workers blocked roads at the Mirpur-10 roundabout in Dhaka on Sunday, Nov 1, 2026, to demand a minimum monthly wage of Tk 30,000.

“The prime minister has given instructions and suggestions so that the interests of the workers are protected, their quality of life is improved and that issue is also decided with great compassion, while keeping their problems in mind.”

The home minister alleged that even though the government has started working on the minimum wage issue, attempts are still being made to stir unrest.

He said, “We have noticed that for the past few days, some parties supported by a degenerate dictatorship and fascism are trying to spark unrest by using our innocent worker brothers and sisters.”

“All the violent incidents that have taken place in the past few days have been planned out for several weeks. They are trying to create unrest by blocking roads and highways and setting fires. Those who are fuelling these incidents have been identified.

He said, “It is unfortunate that some factory owners, mill owners are involved. It is questionable whether some leaders under the banner of certain labour organisations are interested in the welfare of the workers.

“All those people have stirred this unrest, sparked violence, and in the name of street protests, are trying to create instability in the country. This will in no way protect the interests of the workers.”