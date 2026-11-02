November 02, 2026

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Garment workers block road in Narayanganj to push for Tk 30,000 minimum wage

“We are trying to bring the situation under control by speaking with the workers,” a police official says

Garment workers block road in Narayanganj to push for Tk 30,000 minimum wage

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 02 Nov 2026, 01:34 PM

Updated : 02 Nov 2026, 01:34 PM

Workers from several garment factories have blocked the Dhaka-Narayanganj connecting road to demand a minimum monthly wage of Tk 30,000.

Traffic on the road has been disrupted due to the blockade on Monday afternoon.

Witnesses say that the workers gathered in the Kutub Ail Katherpul area of the Sadar Upazila around 11:30am. Half an hour later, they took up positions on the Dhaka-Narayanganj connecting road and started their blockade.

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Tarek Al Mehedi, additional superintendent of police (crime and operations) of Narayanganj said: "The incident has been reported. Forces have gone to the spot. We are trying to bring the situation under control by speaking with the workers."

A leader of a labour organisation said that the workers joined the movement spontaneously, blocking the road demanding a minimum wage of Tk 30,000.

Workers from several garment factories, including Fatullah Metro Knitting, Pall Mall Garments, Abir Fashion, and Azad-Rifat Dyeing, are taking part in the protest.

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