Gold prices rebound in Bangladesh after two-day slide

Gold prices have risen again, with the Bangladesh Jewellers Association (BAJUS) raising the rate of 22-carat gold by Tk 3,266 per Bhori after two days of cuts.

The new rates came into effect across the country at 10am on Monday, with other grades also becoming more expensive.

The latest increase follows four successive cuts that had brought the price of 22-carat gold down by Tk 10,439 per Bhori over 12 days.

BAJUS raised the rate by Tk 2,216 on Oct 28 and another Tk 1,633 the next day, taking it to Tk 224,707 per Bhori. The two increases added Tk 3,849.

The price was then cut by Tk 1,633 on Oct 30 and Tk 5,482 on Nov 1, bringing the two-day reduction to Tk 7,115.

Before those cuts, the price had fallen by Tk 10,439 per Bhori in four rounds over 12 days.

The reductions were Tk 3,266 on Oct 13, Tk 1,691 on Oct 22, Tk 2,158 on Oct 23 and Tk 3,324 on Oct 25.

The price had previously risen by Tk 2,216 on Oct 9.

Gold prices in Bangladesh have fluctuated in line with the international market. In late January, the price of 22-carat gold reached a record Tk 286,000 per Bhori, tracking a surge in global rates.

Under the latest BAJUS schedule, one gram of hallmarked 22-carat gold jewellery costs Tk 18,935, including value-added tax. At 11.664 grams to a Bhori, the price stands at Tk 220,858.

A Bhori of 21-carat gold costs Tk 210,943, while 18-carat gold is priced at Tk 181,200. Gold sold under the traditional method costs Tk 148,016 per Bhori.

Before the latest adjustment, 22-carat gold was priced at Tk 217,592 per Bhori, 21-carat at Tk 207,794, 18-carat at Tk 178,459 and traditional gold at Tk 145,800.

The latest hike adds Tk 3,149 per Bhori to the price of 21-carat gold, Tk 2,741 to 18-carat gold and Tk 2,216 to traditional gold.

In a media statement, BAJUS attributed the increase to a rise in the price of pure gold, known locally as Tejabi, in the domestic market.

The association said it had set the new rates after assessing the overall market situation.

Global Market

Gold prices have also risen in the international market.

After a series of record highs, spot gold crossed the $5,500-an-ounce mark on Jan 29, reaching $5,511.28.

The price of 22-carat gold in Bangladesh also hit its record high of Tk 286,000 per Bhori that day.

Global gold prices later crossed $5,600 an ounce before fluctuating. In recent days, the price had fallen steadily, dropping below $4,000 an ounce.

The market turned upwards on Oct 27, declined from Oct 28 and recovered again on Monday.

At 1pm Bangladesh time on Monday, spot gold was trading at $3,906.81 an ounce.

When Bangladesh cut domestic gold prices on Oct 31, spot gold was trading at $3,875.53 an ounce.

Silver Prices

While gold prices have risen, BAJUS has kept silver rates unchanged.

Hallmarked 22-carat silver is selling at Tk 330 per gram, or Tk 3,499 per Bhori.