India fumble chances as New Zealand finish Day 2 on top in Christchurch

India fumbled their chances with bat and ball as a clinical New Zealand finished day two of the second Test well on top with their pace bowlers shining in the Christchurch sun on Saturday.

India were 116 for six at stumps in reply to the Black Caps' first innings 356, with Dhruv Jurel on seven not out and tailender Akash Deep next in the line of fire after Washington Sundar's dismissal for 10 wrapped up play.

It was a formidable display by the home quicks, who shared the wickets around and had the ball swinging wildly on a tricky Hagley Oval pitch.

Kyle Jamieson and Jacob Duffy grabbed two wickets apiece, with Nathan Smith and Matt Henry each chipping in another.

Smith landed a hammer blow with the final ball of the day, having Sundar edge a short ball to captain Tom Latham in the slips, ending a tortured, 60-ball knock.

India's hopes of remaining in contention for the World Test Championship final were already on a knife-edge. They may now be doomed.

Only victory will keep them in the hunt, and that looks far-fetched after a day of poor fielding and squandered starts with the bat.

After dropping Latham on 29 on day one and seeing the opener go on to score 59, India spilled another four catches in the innings after winning the toss and sending the Black Caps into bat.

Wicketkeeper Tom Blundell, dropped on 49 in the gully, finished with his team's top score of 89 before top-edging a Gurnoor Brar delivery to be caught at long leg.

India pacer Akash Deep saw three chances grassed before he could finally celebrate a five-wicket haul when tailender Henry was caught slogging.

Deep's 5-99 was a rare highlight for India in the field, with pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah frustrated and wicketless.

India piled on 720-9 in one innings in the drawn first test in Wellington but their top order batters squandered their starts in Christchurch.

Henry struck with the sixth ball to remove opener Yashasvi Jaiswal for a duck before towering quick Jamieson had number three Devdutt Padikkal caught behind for 21.

Jamieson's steepling bounce also knocked over captain Shubman Gill, who edged to the slips to be out for 17.

A charging Pant tried to seize back control from the bowlers with typical aggression but threw his wicket away for 23 with a big swing at Duffy.

KL Rahul then suffered a moment of madness as he got down on one knee and sliced a drive straight to Devon Conway at point to be out for 25.

Jurel, whose seven runs were eked out of 45 deliveries, and Sundar held on for some 90 minutes in the final session but could barely nudge the score forward.

With New Zealand's tailend batters contributing a handy 66 runs between them, Gill will desperately hope for the same lower order starch from India on day three.

It may still do little to prevent a big New Zealand lead and a platform for the hosts to take a series-sealing victory.