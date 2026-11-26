Rishabh Pant turns up in New Zealand club cricket under false name: report

India cricketer Rishabh Pant has made a surprise appearance in a Christchurch club match under the false name “Stan Stan”, scoring a quick-fire half century for Open House Swingers.

A day before India's second Test against New Zealand at Hagley Oval, the 29-year-old struck 54 off 21 balls as the Open House Swingers beat The Chosen Ones by 16 runs, according to BBC Sport.

Pant was approached by Open House player Mohammad Safi after being spotted riding an electric bike in the city, the report said citing New Zealand Herald.

Safi said his side, depleted in numbers and desperately looking for a player to fill in, invited Pant to join them.

The Indian wicketkeeper-batter went largely unrecognised by players on both sides, turning up in a purple tracksuit before borrowing kit for the match, it added.

New Zealand captain Tom Latham hailed Pant's surprise appearance as “brilliant”, saying it offered a glimpse of the wicketkeeper's “real character”.

India bowling coach Morne Morkel admitted he was taken aback by Pant's impromptu appearance, saying he “nearly fell off my chair” when footage of the outing surfaced on social media, according to BBC Sport.

Pant's bizarre appearance in New Zealand’s local club cricket came after a high-scoring draw in the first Test in Wellington, where he made 128 in India's only innings of 720-9.

Widely regarded as one of the game's most entertaining players, Pant has scored 3,853 runs in 53 Tests at an average just below 45.

Among Indian players with more than 2,000 Test runs, only Virender Sehwag and Kapil Dev have a higher strike-rate than Rishabh Pant's 74.43.