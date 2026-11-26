A 6G sign is displayed at a technology event in China, highlighting the country’s push to develop next-generation communications networks by 2030. Photo: VCG

A 6G sign is displayed at a technology event in China, highlighting the country’s push to develop next-generation communications networks by 2030. Photo: VCG

China has unveiled a roadmap to develop computing networks by 2030, putting 6G, artificial intelligence and advanced infrastructure at the centre of its push to build an intelligent economy.

According to Global Times, the plan calls for commercial 6G services when conditions are suitable, alongside advances in high-end chips, key software and satellite communications.

Jointly issued by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the Cyberspace Administration of China and the National Development and Reform Commission, the roadmap outlines four interconnected networks.

The initiative is part of a wider plan to develop six major infrastructure networks during the 2026-30 15th Five-Year Plan period, including systems for water, electricity, computing, urban pipelines and logistics.

The Global Times quoted Chinese experts as comparing the initiative with the US information superhighway programme of the 1990s, saying it could pave the way for new industries and business models.

“The initiative is essentially about building infrastructure suited to the needs of an intelligent economy,” Liu Gang, chief economist of the Chinese Institute of New Generation Artificial Intelligence Development Strategies, told the newspaper.

The network will combine 5G-Advanced, 6G, high-speed optical communications and satellite internet.

It aims to connect people, machines and artificial intelligence systems while integrating communications, computing, sensing and navigation.

The roadmap also targets computing clusters with more than 10,000 accelerator cards and faster links between computing hubs and areas with high demand.

Global Times noted that China also plans to strengthen its technological independence through domestic advances in chips, software and communications equipment.

The plan calls for expanding international digital links through submarine cables, overseas data centres and cloud infrastructure, while promoting Chinese computing services and AI applications abroad.

The roadmap comes amid US restrictions on China's access to advanced technologies.

Chinese experts say international cooperation on 6G standards will be crucial to preventing fragmented systems and supporting cross-border investment.