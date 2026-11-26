US President Donald Trump speaks as he and first lady Melania Trump stand next to one of two turkeys from West Virginia, named Freedom and Feathers, pardoned by the president in an annual Thanksgiving tradition, at the White House in Washington, DC, US, Nov 24, 2026. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

US President Donald Trump speaks as he and first lady Melania Trump stand next to one of two turkeys from West Virginia, named Freedom and Feathers, pardoned by the president in an annual Thanksgiving tradition, at the White House in Washington, DC, US, Nov 24, 2026. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

As American families gathered to celebrate one of the biggest holidays of the year, US President Donald Trump on Thursday used the occasion of Thanksgiving to attack liberals, immigrants and a federal agency.

In a message on his Truth Social platform, Trump offered holiday greetings to people he accused of fraud, error or criminality.

"I would like to wish a very Happy Thanksgiving to all of those people that have worked so hard to bring our Country to the Radical Far Left," Trump said in the 461-word post.

The message came as the Republican president spent the family-oriented holiday at his Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. He was expected to call US service members later on Thursday from his Mar-a-Lago estate.

In the holiday greeting, Trump accused his own government of falsifying US economic data. He warned of efforts by unnamed people to implement Muslim religious law and forcibly redistribute private property. He also described large numbers of US immigrants and people of Somali descent as jobless or criminal.

Trump offered no evidence for any of the claims, some of which repeated longtime talking points. The US Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis did not immediately respond to a request for ​comment.

The US president also defended his White House renovation projects, saying reporters and citizens had misunderstood them.

Trump's Republican Party suffered heavy losses in the Nov 3 midterm elections and will cede control of both chambers of Congress in January.