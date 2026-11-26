Justice Abu Taher Md Saifur Rahman of the Supreme Court’s High Court Division has recalled Toufique Imrose Khalidi’s fearless observation of events and ability to think independently, free from outside influence.

Speaking at a memorial for bdnews24.com’s late editor-in-chief at the Abdul Karim Sahitya Bisharad Auditorium of Bangla Academy on Thursday, the judge said he had recognised those qualities during their university days.

“He had the ability to observe something fearlessly, rising above fear and intimidation,” he said.

The judge, who was Khalidi’s friend, said he had also seen his ability to form independent opinions without being influenced by others.

“He would investigate many incidents in his own way as an impartial investigator. He would look into what had happened and how it had happened. There was no bias in his work,” he said.

“These are the qualities one would look for in an ideal journalist.”

Recalling their time at the University of Dhaka in the 1984-85 academic year, Justice Abu Taher said they had both lived at Salimullah Muslim Hall. Their friendship grew through mutual friends studying at the Faculty of Law.

He described Khalidi as a restless and energetic person who was always in motion.

The judge also recalled an encounter with Khalidi on a street in England, where they met unexpectedly after years apart.

When he struggled with computer-based assignments during his studies abroad, Khalidi offered to help.

“I told my friend I was in trouble. I did not have a computer, and all my assignments had to be done on one. Toufique said, ‘Don't worry, you will have one in the morning.’

“And the next morning, I found that he had sent me his own computer,” he recalled.

Justice Abu Taher said Khalidi had a cherished dream for bdnews24.com, drawing a parallel with a line from a song by singer Pratul Mukhopadhyay.

He urged everyone to embrace and carry forward that dream.