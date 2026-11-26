Toufique Khalidi will live on through the struggle for free journalism, public health expert Mushtuq says

Former Dhaka University Central Students’ Union general secretary and public health expert Mushtuq Husain speaks at a memorial for Toufique Imrose Khalidi at Bangla Academy in Dhaka on Thursday, Nov 26, 2026.

Former Dhaka University Central Students’ Union general secretary and public health expert Mushtuq Husain speaks at a memorial for Toufique Imrose Khalidi at Bangla Academy in Dhaka on Thursday, Nov 26, 2026.

Public health expert Mohammad Mushtuq Husain has said Toufique Imrose Khalidi’s commitment to free journalism will live on in the struggle to defend it.

He made the comments on Thursday at a memorial for the late editor-in-chief of bdnews24.com, held at Bangla Academy on Thursday.

The event, organised by the bdnews24.com family and titled “Quietly, you shall live on in our hearts: A tribute to Toufique Imrose Khalidi”, was attended by policymakers from the government and political parties, as well as journalists, academics, poets, writers, cultural activists, and individuals from various other fields.

Reflecting on his memories, Mushtuq, former general secretary of the Dhaka University Central Students' Union (DUCSU), said: “Obstacles to free journalism are inevitable. It is the very nature of power to create hurdles for free journalism and free-thinking individuals.

“If we can continue this struggle, uphold what Toufique taught us and nurture the team of colleagues, admirers and supporters he built, then his legacy will endure. The love and respect he inspired will never fade.”

Recalling their university days, he noted that he first met Khalidi when they were both deeply involved in campus politics. Toufique was an active participant, though he never held any formal position, Mushtuq added.

“We used to hold protest marches on campus, starting from Madhhur Canteen, and Toufique would join us near the library.

“He would usually be near the library, talking with his friends. Back then, most of these marches were organised under the banner of the Chhatra Sangram Parishad, a unified movement against the Ershad regime.

“He would slip away back to the library premises even before the procession had ended. While the rest of us would eventually gather at Madhur Canteen for tea, he was never part of those informal hangouts.”

He added, “Toufique was a very private person, yet he followed political movements with great seriousness, constantly questioning what was unfolding and whether our efforts would lead to success.

“He possessed an inquisitive mind, always meticulously assessing whether we were on the right path. Perhaps this was a trait that had taken root in him as far back as his school days.”

Mushtuq, a former chief scientific officer at the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), recalls: “I didn't even notice when he left the campus, I stayed on.

“After the fall of the Ershad regime, as I began my professional life, I moved to England to pursue a PhD at Cambridge.

“One day, I unexpectedly ran into Toufique at a relative’s home. He was there with other journalists from the BBC, including Kamal Bhai, whom I already knew.

“I asked, 'Toufique, you’re here?' He replied, 'Yes, I’m working for the BBC.' I was absolutely delighted.”