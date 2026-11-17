Bangladesh approves another public medical college for Dhaka

The government has approved the establishment of the Government Employees Medical College in Dhaka’s Fulbaria, bringing the total number of state-run medical colleges in the country to 40.

This marks the third medical college approved since the BNP formed the government.

The Government Employees Hospital Management Wing of the public administration ministry issued a gazette notification on Tuesday conveying the government's sanction.

The order takes immediate effect.

Alongside the 40 public health facilities, Bangladesh now has 73 private medical colleges.

The BNP-led government had previously approved the establishment of two other public medical colleges in Thakurgaon and Narsingdi.