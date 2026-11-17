A Dhaka court has ordered former Dhaka South City Corporation mayor Sayeed Khokon into police custody to be questioned for seven days over alleged links to the killing of Abdul Motaleb during the July Uprising.

Metropolitan Magistrate Mehedi Hasan passed the order on Tuesday after Detective Branch Inspector Sujon Haque sought 10 days’ remand.

State prosecutor Omar Faruq Faruqi backed the request, while senior lawyer Abu Sayeed Sagor sought bail and cancellation of the remand order.

Investigators allege that Khokon helped orchestrate the crackdown on the July Uprising, directing Chhatra League, Jubo League and other Awami League activists to attack protesters while providing them with money and weapons.

The remand petition also accuses him of organising surprise party marches after the government fell and maintaining links with senior Awami League figures in hiding.

It claims Khokon planned to destabilise the country.

Motaleb was shot dead in a procession near Zigatola bus stand in Dhanmondi on Aug 4, 2024.

His father Abdul Matin filed the case at Dhanmondi Police Station on Aug 26, after the Awami League government fell.

The case names 176 people, including then prime minister Sheikh Hasina, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and former road transport minister Obaidul Quader.

SRB detained Khokon at a Baridhara residence around 7am on Tuesday and handed him to detectives.

The son of former undivided Dhaka mayor Mohammad Hanif, Khokon became DSCC mayor in 2015 and later won the Dhaka-6 seat as an Awami League candidate in the 2024 parliamentary election.