BCL leader among 4 arrested in Dhaka while ‘preparing’ for march

Police have reported the arrest of four people, including a Chhatra League leader, in the Rupnagar area of Dhaka’s Mirpur “during preparations for a procession”.

They were arrested on Monday morning, said Rupnagar Police Station chief AB Siddique.

The arrestees are Rupnagar Police Station Chhatra League Joint Convener Shakil Hasan Alif, 20, Bangabandhu Sainik League Organising Secretary Md Nahid Islam, 31, Md Zahid, 26, and Golam Rabbi, 22.

Siddique said, "They were preparing for a procession."

He also said that further legal action against the arrestees is under way.

Awami League President Sheikh Hasina fled Bangladesh for India on Aug 5, 2024, after she was ousted from power in a student-led mass movement.

Following the formation of an interim government, top leaders of the Awami League, including ministers and state ministers, and influential members of parliament were arrested. Several leaders of other parties in alliance with the Awami League have also been arrested.

Most of the remaining senior leaders of the Awami League are in hiding. As a result, they are not attending regular political events.

Hasina and other Awami League leaders are on trial for crimes against humanity for killing hundreds of people to suppress the mass movement, and all activities of the party have been banned until the trial is completed.

The interim government also banned the Chhatra League on charges of involvement in “terrorist” activities in the face of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement that toppled the Awami League government.

However, there are occasional reports of Awami League activists taking part in flash processions in different parts of the country, including Dhaka. Police say that some of these activists have been arrested.