November 14, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Jubo Dal activist hands former Chhatra League leader to police

Nayan and a group of activists detained Mohiuddin in Dhaka’s Shantinagar on Friday night

Jubo Dal activist hands former Chhatra League leader to police

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 14 Nov 2026, 02:05 AM

Updated : 14 Nov 2026, 02:05 AM

Jubo Dal leader Rabiul Islam Nayan has detained Supreme Court lawyer Mohiuddin Ahmed Rudra, a former Chhatra League leader, and handed him over to Paltan Police Station.

Nayan and a group of activists detained Mohiuddin in Dhaka’s Shantinagar around 11pm on Friday before taking him to the police station.

The incident was broadcast live on several Facebook pages.

Referring to Mohiuddin, Nayan said: “Our ‘Rudra bhai’ was a leader of the Chittagong University Chhatra League and is now a leader of the Ain Sahayak Parishad. He is the one who secures bail in court for those who hurl bombs and set buses on fire. Now, let’s see how long it takes for him to get out himself.”

Asked whether any cases had been filed against Mohiuddin or what legal action would be taken, the Paltan Police chief said: “We are currently in the process of verifying the details regarding Mr Mohiuddin.”

Related Stories
NCP sides with those who opposing Liberation War: Abdul Kader
NCP sides with those who opposing Liberation War: Abdul Kader
Jubo Dal leader hacked to death in Narayanganj
Jubo Dal leader hacked to death in Narayanganj
Chhatra Dal activist held over Jubo Dal worker’s ‘murder’
Chhatra Dal activist held over Jubo Dal worker’s ‘murder’
Abducted Chhatra Dal leader found dead in Cox’s Bazar
Abducted Chhatra Dal leader found dead in Cox’s Bazar
Read More
Jubo Dal leader hands ex-BCL leader to police
Jubo Dal leader hands ex-BCL leader to police
World entering ‘age of electricity’: IEA chief
World entering ‘age of electricity’: IEA chief
Ronaldinho targets one last goal in Ravenna return
Ronaldinho targets one last goal in Ravenna return
Without action, diabetes could spiral into escalating costs
Without action, diabetes could spiral into escalating costs
Read More
Opinion

Shoumik Hassin

In defence of a hated Booker Prize winner
Shoumik Hassin

Md Hasnain

Save the soil, save the nation
Md Hasnain

Mahmud Bin Morshad

Why Turkiye, Pakistan will not fight Saudi’s war
Mahmud Bin Morshad

Mohammad Rabiul Alam

The need for a strong data privacy culture
Mohammad Rabiul Alam
Read More