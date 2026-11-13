Jubo Dal activist hands former Chhatra League leader to police

Jubo Dal leader Rabiul Islam Nayan has detained Supreme Court lawyer Mohiuddin Ahmed Rudra, a former Chhatra League leader, and handed him over to Paltan Police Station.

Nayan and a group of activists detained Mohiuddin in Dhaka’s Shantinagar around 11pm on Friday before taking him to the police station.

The incident was broadcast live on several Facebook pages.

Referring to Mohiuddin, Nayan said: “Our ‘Rudra bhai’ was a leader of the Chittagong University Chhatra League and is now a leader of the Ain Sahayak Parishad. He is the one who secures bail in court for those who hurl bombs and set buses on fire. Now, let’s see how long it takes for him to get out himself.”

Asked whether any cases had been filed against Mohiuddin or what legal action would be taken, the Paltan Police chief said: “We are currently in the process of verifying the details regarding Mr Mohiuddin.”