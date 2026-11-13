Without early action, diabetes can lead to complications, spiralling medical costs

Delays in diagnosis and non-compliance with lifestyle regulations even after treatment means the diabetes of many patients in Bangladesh is out of control.

The inability to manage the disease exacerbates complications, making the condition more dangerous to the body, while also driving up the cost of medical treatment.

Lutfon Nesa has been living with diabetes for 20 years. Although it initially cost Tk 1,500 per month to cover her treatment costs, it has now nearly doubled Tk 3,000.

She said, "I cannot do everything according to the doctor's advice. And with the increasing price of medicine, the problem of diabetes has become a burden on my family."

Many patients like her, who have been suffering from diabetes for a long time, are finding it difficult to manage the additional cost of medicines, tests and food incurred by the disease.

Two people get blood tests done at Dhaka’s Ramna Park.

Those who are unable to maintain the disease properly face complications. Those who have such complications see their costs increase severalfold due to additional tests and the cost of medicine.

According to 2025 data from the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), there are about 13.9 million diabetic patients aged 20 to 70 in Bangladesh.

According to the Diabetic Association of Bangladesh (BADAS), the number of registered patients in the 2024-25 fiscal year was about 6.3 million. Five years ago, in the 2020-21 fiscal year, it was about 5.6 million.

Why are Bills Going Up for Diabetes Patients?

Members of BADAS, as well as patients living in both Dhaka and remote villages say they have to take medicine worth Tk 1,500-3,500 to maintain their diabetic condition. Every three months, they have to spend Tk 3,000-5,000 for a range of tests. This cost has risen more sharply in recent years than before.

Lutfon Nesa, 55, from Mirpur-13, came to the BIRDEM Hospital in Mirpur to see a doctor. She said, “I came to the association today after three months. They allowed me to take various tests. These include blood, kidney, liver, ECG and some other tests. In total, I spent more than Tk 3,000.

Patients visiting Birdem Hospital in Dhaka’s Shahbagh.

“Things that cost Tk 1,500 five to seven years ago now cost more than Tk 3,000. In particular, the price of strips has increased from Tk 400 to about Tk 1,000. The prices of medicines are also going up. I initially bought a [blood sugar monitoring] machine for Tk 800 taka. Earlier this year, I had to buy a machine for Tk 1,600. It eventually got damaged. I don't know how much I will have to pay now.”

Sahara Begum, another patient who came to the hospital for treatment, said: “For a few years, I was treated at Popular Hospital. But the cost has been going up and it is now beyond my family's budget. So I became a member of the Diabetic Association for the first time at this centre in Mirpur. The cost of getting books and various tests here is about Tk 5,000. Before this, I used to spend twice as much at private hospitals.”

Diabetes Out of Control Due to Various Pressures

According to doctors, there are three types of diabetes - Type 1, Type 2 and gestational diabetes. Of these, 90 to 95 percent of patients in Bangladesh are affected by type 2 diabetes. The remaining 5 to 10 percent of patients suffer from the other two types of diabetes.

They say there is no way to directly prevent Type 1 diabetes, which is mainly seen in children. Type 2 diabetes is related to lifestyle. And gestational diabetes is short-term, which lasts until childbirth.

It is more and more common to see people of all ages heading to Dhaka’s Ramna Park for regular exercise.

Regarding the lack of control over diabetes, Lutfon Nesa said: "The cost of living is increasing, alongside the price of everything else, including medicines. It is not possible to live the way doctors instruct us to - to eat half of several different fruits, one piece of meat, and other recommendations."

Pakhi Akhter, a resident of Raninagar in Naogaon, goes to the district town association every three months from her village to see a doctor. She also gets all her tests done then. However, if she is feeling well, she sometimes skips the trip to save on the cost.

However, after she was late for her tests several times, she was informed that her blood sugar level was found to be very high on several occasions. This means she will now require more expensive medicine. She says it is not possible to get regular tests done and maintain a proper diet in her village home.

Women have started coming to Dhaka’s Ramna Park in groups for some regular exercise.

Zaba Begum, a regular patient of the Mirpur-10 Diabetic Association in the capital, said that - apart from medicines - she has also been advised to abide by a particular diet. But as she is part of a joint family, it is not possible to adhere to such a diet chart.

Diabetes expert Dr Tanjina Hossain cites several reasons for the increase in diabetes patients in the country, including unplanned urbanisation, disruptive lifestyles, unhealthy food and lack of physical exercise.

Unplanned urbanisation has led to people walking less on a regular basis, she said. The urban centres of the country don’t have places for people to walk or play sports, she noted.

People are also becoming dependent on various types of vehicles for transport in urban areas.

Fast food and soft drinks are more popular, leading to rapid weight gain, which increases the risk of diabetes.

Mozaf Islam, who has been suffering from diabetes for more than five years, said: "I drive a car [for my living], I can't do other things. And I can't control myself when I see food. That's why my diabetes keeps getting worse. I had previously become a member of the association, but I couldn't keep up the expenses. Now, the Raninagar Upazila Health Complex gives me two medicines for free and I take them."

It is more and more common to see people of all ages heading to Dhaka’s Ramna Park for regular exercise.

How Medical Expenses Increase

Patients say that if simple diabetes is not properly managed according to the guidelines and the advice of doctors, it can lead to various complications that spike the cost of treatment.

Uncontrolled diabetes leads to issues such as high blood pressure, decreased kidney function, fatty livers and eye problems.

Safi Islam is the son of Jinnatan Begum, who is suffering from kidney disease due to diabetes. He said, "Because my mother lives in the village, her diabetes was not under control for more than 10 years. It is fine for a month, but is then out of control for two months. As we live in the village, everything, such as the doctor's advice, test devices and strips have to be obtained from the city. This causes complications. However, two months ago, when my mother suddenly became unwell, we did all the tests. The doctor said that her kidneys have stopped functioning. If the medicine does not work, she will have to undergo dialysis."

Since the start of the treatment, the family has been struggling to manage various expenses, including regular trips to Dhaka.

He said, "It is not possible to treat her for a long time. Even if dialysis is required, the cost of treatment will be beyond our means."

Rashedul Islam, a resident of Mirpur-12, has been suffering from diabetes for about 10 years. During this time, he has developed new liver complications.

He said, “I tried to control it by taking medicine. But I could not follow the food restrictions. So, liver complications have arisen for about a year. This has increased the cost of medicine. Now, I cannot eat everything, even if I want to.

“Previously, medicine used to cost Tk 2,000-3,000. But now it costs more than Tk 7,000 to buy everything.”

What Do Experts Advise?

Prof Feroz Amin, head of the Department of Endocrinology and Diabetology at Birdem Hospital, said: “Diabetes causes various complications including hypertension, cholesterol, and heart problems. The root of all these problems is an unregulated lifestyle. If these things are not under control for a few years, multiple complications arise. As a result, the cost of treatment increases compared to normal.”

Regarding reducing the cost to patients, he said: “For diabetes, a person has to undergo tests and check-ups on the conditions of several organs. This has to be done every three months. So, if the government makes a package of all the necessary tests and arranges for them to be done at a low cost, then the cost to patients will be reduced. Under that package, everyone can get tested from the designated medical facilities if they want to."

Dr MA Halim Khan, Head of the Department of Endocrinology at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital, says about half of Bangladesh’s population has various hormonal problems.

He said that a large portion of these people are diabetics. A specialised national research institute is needed to control this, he said.

Dr Halim suggested that the people of the country should work to develop the kind of lifestyle that can best control diabetes.

Public health expert Mushtuq Husain urged everyone to lead a healthy lifestyle to prevent diabetes. To achieve this, sports, walking and physical exertion should be encouraged, he said.

The government should also increase surveillance on the country's food production institutions. The ingredients of each food product should be written on the packaging, he said. For example, if a biscuit has a lot of sugar or salt, it should be noted.

To reduce costs for patients, he suggested arranging free tests for diabetes at the community clinic level. Mushtuq said, "If diabetes is detected at an early stage, it is easy for any person to control it. This will reduce the cost for the common man.”

“If diabetes is not controlled for a long time, various complications, including heart and kidney disease can occur, the cost of treatment for which is several times higher than if it is detected at the initial stage. There should be free treatment facilities at community clinics, Upazila health complexes and all general hospitals to serve diabetic patients."