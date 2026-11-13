Pakistan claims 74 militant deaths over 10 days of raids

Army soldiers gather at the site, following millitant attacks, in Quetta, Pakistan, Jan 31, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer

Army soldiers gather at the site, following millitant attacks, in Quetta, Pakistan, Jan 31, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer

Pakistan's military has killed 74 militants in a series of operations targeting their hideouts over the past 10 days in the country's northwest and southwest, reports The Independent.

In a statement on Friday, the military said troops killed 43 militants during raids in the Mir Ali and Orakzai districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Weapons, ammunition and explosive devices were also seized during the operations, The Independent reported, citing the statement.

A further 31 militants were killed in multiple operations in Balochistan province since Nov 3, it added.

The Independent reported that the military accused the militants of receiving backing from Afghanistan and India. Both countries have previously denied such allegations.

The military identified the fighters as Khawarij, a term used by the Pakistani government for militants it says are backed by Afghanistan, including those linked to the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).