Pakistan warns Afghanistan of ‘consequences’ over ‘militant attacks’

Pakistan has warned Afghanistan’s Taliban authorities of consequences if they fail to act against militants allegedly operating from Afghan territory, Geo News reports.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar issued the warning at the ISSI International Conference on “Pakistan’s Evolving Terrorism Landscape” in Islamabad on Monday, saying Pakistan had repeatedly urged Kabul to prevent its territory from being used for attacks against neighbouring countries.

"If the Afghan government does not take action against terrorists, one day it will have to face the consequences itself,” Dar was quoted as saying.

Pakistan has witnessed a sharp rise in cross-border militant incidents, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, since the Afghan Taliban returned to power in 2021, the report said.

The country reportedly recorded its highest monthly number of militant attacks in 12 years in September 2026.

According to data compiled by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), an Islamabad-based independent think tank, 225 attacks took place across the country that month, up 13 percent from 199 in August. The number of attacks has risen for three consecutive months.

Dar described terrorism as the biggest challenge facing the region and the world, saying Pakistan had made enormous sacrifices in its fight against militancy.

He said more than 90,000 people had lost their lives in the country's war against terrorism and called on the international community to recognise those losses.

He also referred to the Jaffar Express incident and the abduction and killing of workers in Balochistan as examples of the security challenges facing Pakistan, the Geo News said.

According to Dar, security operations against militants are being conducted daily under the direction of Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.

Dar alleged that the Taliban authorities have failed to honour their commitments despite talks and visits, including a trilateral meeting with China in Kabul in August last year.

He reportedly urged Kabul to stop giving the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other groups weapons and assistance, adding that Pakistan has “only one demand”: that Afghan territory not be used for terrorism.

He also alleged Indian involvement in terrorism in Pakistan, pointing to Kulbhushan Jadhav, whom Islamabad claims was a serving Indian naval officer engaged in espionage, sabotage and terrorist activities.

Militants allegedly cross mountainous areas to attack before returning to safe havens, which could eventually threaten other countries, Dar warned.

The surge in attacks led Pakistan to close the border with Afghanistan, though it later let 1,000 containers through after contact from the United Nations.

The minister called for international cooperation to strengthen the capacity of Pakistan’s law-enforcing agencies, arguing that recognition of the country’s sacrifices alone is not enough.