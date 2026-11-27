A man walks through a temperature checkpoint, after Uganda closed its borders with the Democratic Republic of Congo, as authorities intensify efforts to contain a new Ebola outbreak caused by the Bundibugyo virus strain, at the Mpondwe border post, in Kasese district, Uganda, May 28, 2026. REUTERS/Abubaker Lubowa

A man walks through a temperature checkpoint, after Uganda closed its borders with the Democratic Republic of Congo, as authorities intensify efforts to contain a new Ebola outbreak caused by the Bundibugyo virus strain, at the Mpondwe border post, in Kasese district, Uganda, May 28, 2026. REUTERS/Abubaker Lubowa

Uganda has launched Africa’s first clinical trial of an mRNA vaccine against the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, which is behind an outbreak centred on Congo that has become the world’s second-largest on record.

The state-run Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) said the trial was launched in collaboration with vaccine maker Moderna.

The vaccine is also expected to enter trials in Congo soon, alongside another candidate targeting the same Ebola strain, developed by the University of Oxford and the Serum Institute of India.

Scientists are also testing whether Merck’s existing Ervebo vaccine, which targets a different Ebola strain, can offer any cross-protection against Bundibugyo.

The Ugandan trial is the vaccine’s second human study, following Moderna’s first trial in Canada in August, which involved adults aged 18 to 65.

UVRI said the new trial will assess the vaccine’s safety and ability to trigger an immune response in children aged one and above for the first time. It aims to enrol 224 volunteers.

"Children are often among those hardest hit when Ebola strikes, yet they are too often the last to benefit from new vaccines," said Richard Hatchett, chief executive of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, which is helping fund the vaccine.