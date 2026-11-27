Tea workers set to vote in union election after eight years

The Bangladesh Tea Workers' Union election is set to take place in 230 tea gardens across five districts on Saturday, with more than 100,000 workers eligible to vote.

The election commission has completed preparations, with ballot papers and other voting materials delivered to polling centres by Friday afternoon.

Voting will run from 8am to 4pm on Saturday without a break in 230 centres across 20 upazilas in Moulvibazar, Sylhet, Habiganj, Chattogram and Rangamati.

A total of 100,045 voters will cast ballots for three sets of leadership: the union's central committee, seven valley committees and garden-level Panchayat committees.

Moulvibazar has the highest number of voters, with 60,492 across 135 tea gardens.

Candidates, Panels

The central committee election has drawn two candidates for president: Pankaj Kanda of Lakhai Chhara Tea Garden in Sreemangal and Raju Goala of Lakkatura Tea Garden in Sylhet.

Three candidates are contesting the general secretary's post: Paresh Kalindi of Jagchhara Tea Garden in Sreemangal, Nipen Pal of Chanpur Tea Garden in Chunarughat and Mukesh Karmakar of Amu Tea Garden in Habiganj.

The central committee will have 30 members, including office-bearers and representatives from the seven valleys.

Three panels are contesting in each of the Sylhet, Chattogram, Laskarpur and Longla valleys, while Juri, Balishira and Manu-Dhalai each have two.

Across the 230 gardens, two to five panels are contesting for Panchayat committees, which have between 11 and 15 members.

Election officials estimate that more than 600 panels and around 7,000 candidates are in the race overall.

8 Years Since Last Election

The union last held an election on Jun 24, 2018. Although its constitution requires polls every three years, elections scheduled for 2021 and 2024 could not be held due to various complications.

The government has provided Tk 5 million for the election, while the union has contributed Tk 2.5 million from its funds, according to Sreemangal Upazila administrator (UNO) Ziaur Rahman.

Each polling centre will have one sub-inspector and three constables, alongside Ansar members and village police. A presiding officer will oversee each centre, with two polling officers assigned to every booth.

Only registered union members who pay the monthly Tk 15 membership fee are eligible to vote. Tea workers in Panchagarh are not included because they are not members of the union.