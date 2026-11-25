Tea workers gear up for polls in 230 gardens after eight years

Campaigning has heated up across 230 tea gardens in four districts as workers prepare to elect their union leaders after eight years.

Courtyard meetings, rallies and door-to-door visits are keeping candidates busy from morning to midnight.

Voting will run from 8am to 4pm on Nov 28 without a break, according to the Department of Labour, which is running the polls.

Every garden is a polling centre, with 100,045 voters in all. Symbols were allocated on Nov 15, said Mohabbat Hossain, the department's Sylhet divisional deputy director and an election commission member.

Each voter will back one panel each for the central union, their valley and the Panchayat committee of the garden where they live and work.

Who Is In the Fray

The last election was held on Jun 24, 2018. Polls due in 2021 and 2024 were not held.

Pankaj Kandha of Lakhaichhara garden and Raju Goala of Lakkatura garden are running for the post of president.

Paresh Kalindi of Jagchhara, Nipen Pal of Chanpur and Mukesh Karmakar of Amu garden are contesting for general secretary.

Each central panel has four posts. With 22 members from seven valleys, the central committee will have 30 members.

Valleys field two or three panels each, while gardens have two to five, with committees of 11, 13 or 15 members.

Pledges, Expectations

Raju said he helped lift wages from under Tk 100 to Tk 198 and aims for Tk 500.

Pankaj said he ran the union as vice-president when president Makan Lal Karmakar fell ill, and he has long stood by workers.

Paresh promised no false assurances, while Mukesh said he wants to end generations of deprivation.

Workers want leaders who press owners and the government on wages, housing, healthcare, education, provident fund and pensions.

“We want people who will stay in the field, not just sit in their office,” said Sabitri Tanti, a voter in Balishira valley.

Owners say an elected body makes talks easier. “Communication between owners and workers becomes more effective,” said Sirajul Islam Chowdhury, owner of Nandarani Tea Garden.

Cost, Security

The government has given Tk 5 million for the polls, while the union has paid Tk 2.5 million from the four percent of workers' Tk 15 monthly subscription set aside for elections, said Acting General Secretary Nipen Pal.

Each centre will have a sub-inspector and three constables, along with Ansar and village police.

Only paying union members can vote. Workers in Panchagarh are not union members, so they cannot.

Panchayats

Panchayats, which settle social and local disputes in the gardens, predate the union, said former union president Rajendra Banerjee.

However, they are no substitute for the state's justice system.