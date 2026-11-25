Gold prices in Bangladesh have fallen again, with the Bangladesh Jewellers Association (BAJUS) reducing the price of 22-carat gold by Tk 2,858 per Bhori within a day.

Following the latest adjustment, the price of the highest-quality gold has dropped to Tk 196,830 per Bhori, falling below the Tk 200,000 mark. The new rates came into effect across the country on Wednesday.

The latest cut follows two consecutive increases totalling Tk 4,724 over the previous two days. The price had risen by Tk 3,149 on Monday and another Tk 1,575 on Tuesday.

According to BAJUS, the price of 21-carat gold has been reduced by Tk 2,683 per Bhori to Tk 188,024. The price of 18-carat gold has fallen by Tk 2,333 to Tk 161,488, while traditional-method gold now costs Tk 131,624 per Bhori, down Tk 1,866.

A Bhori is equivalent to 11.664 grams.

In a statement, BAJUS said the price of Tejabi gold (pure gold) had declined in the local market, prompting the latest adjustment after reviewing the overall market situation.

Gold Prices Fall Below Tk 200,000

Gold prices in Bangladesh have been on a downward trend in line with movements in the international market.

Over a two-week period, BAJUS reduced the price of 22-carat gold nine times, bringing the total reduction to Tk 34,700 per Bhori.

The price had reached Tk 229,664 on Nov 5 following three successive increases totalling Tk 12,072. It was subsequently reduced several times, including a record cut of Tk 10,964 on Nov 20.

On Nov 21, BAJUS announced another reduction of Tk 6,182, bringing the price down to Tk 194,964 per Bhori and below the Tk 200,000 threshold for the first time in a year.

BAJUS data show that 22-carat gold first crossed Tk 200,000 per Bhori in the local market on Oct 6 last year. The price subsequently climbed to Tk 217,382 on Oct 20 before declining.

It briefly fell below Tk 200,000 on Oct 29, reaching Tk 193,809. However, a Tk 8,900 increase the following day pushed it back up to Tk 202,709.

The price continued to fluctuate, eventually reaching a record high of Tk 286,001 per Bhori on Jan 29 this year.

International Market Trends

Gold prices in the international market have also experienced significant fluctuations.

On Jan 29, spot gold reached a record high of $5,591.61 per ounce before settling at $5,538.69, influencing the record domestic price in Bangladesh.

After a prolonged decline, international gold prices fell below $4,000 per ounce on Oct 30. Prices subsequently recovered, partly supported by a weaker US dollar and lower bond yields following the US midterm election results.

However, gold prices dropped by nearly 3 percent on Nov 10 before recovering slightly the following day. The market remained volatile in the days that followed.

According to a Reuters report, gold prices were largely stable in Wednesday's trading after falling more than 2 percent on Tuesday, as investors awaited US inflation data.

At 0520 GMT on Wednesday, spot gold was trading almost unchanged at $3,548.03 per ounce. US gold futures for December delivery fell 0.4 percent to $3,546.90 per ounce.

Gold prices had also fallen to their lowest level in 14 months last Friday, the report said.

Silver Prices Unchanged

While gold prices have declined, silver prices in Bangladesh remain unchanged.

Hallmarked 22-carat silver is selling at Tk 260 per gram, or Tk 3,033 per Bhori.