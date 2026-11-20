Gold prices plunge, fall by Tk 10,964 per Bhori in a day

Gold prices have plunged in a record single-day cut, with the Bangladesh Jewellers Association (BAJUS) reducing the price of 22-carat gold by Tk 940 per gram in just 24 hours.

The latest reduction has brought the price of 22-carat gold down to Tk 17,245 per gram. Prices of other grades of gold and silver have also been cut.

The new rates came into effect across the country at 10am on Friday, despite it being a public holiday.

Dewan Aminul Islam Shaheen, chairman of the BAJUS Standing Committee on Pricing and Price Monitoring, said the reduction was the largest single price cut in the country's history.

Speaking to bdnews24.com on Friday morning, he said: “There has been a major fall in gold prices on the international market. We have adjusted domestic prices in line with that.”

He said global gold prices had been declining for some time, despite occasional increases.

“After calculating the figures, we found that the price of gold per ounce on the global market has fallen by $2,000 over the past year. In line with that trend, prices have also declined in our domestic market,” Shaheen said.

Gold, which had reached nearly Tk 300,000 per Bhori, has now fallen to around Tk 200,000, he added.

The latest cut follows a series of reductions throughout November.

Earlier, following three price hikes totalling Tk 12,072 over four days, the price of 22-carat gold rose to Tk 229,664 per Bhori on Nov 5.

The following day, Nov 6, BAJUS reduced the price by Tk 2,741 to Tk 226,923 per Bhori.

On Nov 11, the price was cut by another Tk 2,741 to Tk 224,182. A further reduction of Tk 2,216 on Nov 12 brought it down to Tk 221,966.

On Nov 13, the price fell by Tk 2,158 to Tk 219,808, followed by another Tk 2,216 cut on Nov 14, taking it to Tk 217,592 per Bhori.

On Nov 18, the price was reduced by a further Tk 2,216 to Tk 215,376. The same amount was cut again on Nov 19, bringing the price to Tk 212,110.

Less than a day later, BAJUS announced the record reduction.

With the latest cut, the price of 22-carat gold has fallen by Tk 28,518 per Bhori in eight reductions over two weeks.

On Jan 29 this year, the price of 22-carat gold in Bangladesh hit a record high of Tk 286,001 per Bhori, in line with rising international prices.

Since then, domestic gold prices have fluctuated, with both increases and reductions. However, prices have been on a sustained downward trend throughout November.

Gold Prices by Category

Under the new rates announced by BAJUS, hallmarked 22-carat gold is being sold at Tk 17,245 per gram from 10am on Friday.

With one Bhori equivalent to 11.664 grams, the price stands at Tk 201,146 per Bhori.

The price of 21-carat gold has fallen below Tk 200,000 and is now Tk 192,106 per Bhori. Meanwhile, 18-carat gold is selling at Tk 164,987 and traditional-method gold at Tk 134,836 per Bhori.

Before the new rates took effect, 22-carat gold was priced at Tk 212,110 per Bhori. The prices of 21-carat, 18-carat and traditional-method gold stood at Tk 202,545, Tk 173,969 and Tk 142,184, respectively.

Accordingly, the price of 21-carat gold has fallen by Tk 10,439 per Bhori, 18-carat gold by Tk 8,981 and traditional-method gold by Tk 7,348 in a single day.

In a press statement, BAJUS said the price of locally sourced Tejabi gold (pure gold) had declined. The association said it had set the new rates after considering the overall market situation.

Global Market Decline Too

On Jan 29 this year, international gold prices crossed $5,500 per ounce to hit a new record.

Spot gold prices reached an intraday high of $5,591.61 per ounce before settling at $5,538.69.

The surge in international prices pushed the domestic price of 22-carat gold to a record Tk 286,001 per Bhori on the same day.

Since then, gold prices have fluctuated in the international market. Amid a recent prolonged decline, spot gold prices fell below $4,000 per ounce on Oct 30.

Prices subsequently recovered. Following the results of the US midterm elections, a weaker dollar and falling bond yields pushed global gold prices higher.

However, gold prices fell by nearly 3 percent on Nov 10, before recovering slightly the following day.

Since then, the precious metal has remained on a downward trajectory.

Silver Prices Also Fall

Silver prices have also declined in the domestic market.

Hallmarked 22-carat silver is now selling at Tk 260 per gram, taking the price per Bhori to Tk 3,033.

Before the new rates came into effect, a Bhori of silver was priced at Tk 3,383.

This represents a reduction of Tk 350 per Bhori.