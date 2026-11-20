An after-dinner kitchen experiment by three cousins has grown into a booming beverage business, with cumin-flavoured fizzy drinks giving global cola brands a run for their money in India.

Saurabh Munjal, Nikhil Doda and Saurabh Bhutna launched Lahori Zeera in 2017 after experimenting with a tangy soda made from everyday kitchen ingredients. Nearly a decade later, the brand is on course to generate $115-120 million in revenue this year, the BBC reports.

Their success has helped fuel a wave of home-grown cumin soda brands, including Jeeru, Campa Jeera and Fizz Jeera Masala. House of Bindu, which entered the market nearly 25 years ago, says cumin soda now contributes 40 percent of its revenue, double its share five years ago.

Parle Agro also took its Dhishoom cumin soda national last year, while online orders for such drinks rose 900 percent this summer, according to a report by an Indian delivery company.

The British broadcaster says the trend reflects growing demand for familiar Indian flavours and drinks perceived as healthier alternatives.

A Kotak Mutual Fund report found that home-grown and smaller beverage brands doubled their share of India’s carbonated soft-drinks market to around 15 percent by September last year, while Coca-Cola and PepsiCo’s combined share fell from 93 percent to 85 percent.

But sustaining that growth will be difficult. Rising costs of plastic, packaging, sugar and other raw materials threaten already thin profit margins, while price increases could drive away customers in a market dominated by 10-rupee drinks.

Competition from global brands is another concern. Coca-Cola, which acquired the cumin soda brand Rimzim in the 1990s, reportedly doubled its production last year.

Despite the challenges, Lahori Zeera's manufacturer says it still cannot meet demand, even after doubling production capacity to 1.2 million bottles a day.