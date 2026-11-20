Two new snake species found in Bangladesh

Researchers have identified two snake species in Bangladesh for the first time in Kaptai National Park and Dudhpukuria-Dhopachhari Wildlife Sanctuary in Rangamati.

The findings were published in the international journal “Ecology and Evolution” on Nov 17, following a survey conducted from November 2023 to December 2024 under the Forest Department’s Sustainable Forests and Livelihoods (SUFAL) project, funded by the World Bank.

The species are the striped keelback (Hebius parallelus), found in Kaptai National Park, and the bindi keelback (Rhabdophis bindi), recorded in Dudhpukuria-Dhopachhari Wildlife Sanctuary.

The study also recorded two other species, Dendrelaphis haasi and Dendrelaphis cyanochloris, as new to Bangladesh.

The research team included Md Sohel Rana of the Bangladesh Wildlife Centre, Sajib Biswas of China's Nanjing Forestry University, Mahi Washim of the University of South Alabama in the US and Ashis Kumar Datta, an assistant professor of zoology at Jahangirnagar University.

Snake Profiles

The striped keelback found in Kaptai is dark brown, with long stripes running along both sides of its body from head to tail. It inhabits hill streams, bushes and dry leaf litter beneath trees.

Researchers had earlier suggested that the species might occur in Bangladesh. The latest survey found it near a hill stream in Kaptai and preserved a specimen.

The bindi keelback, found in Dudhpukuria-Dhopachhari, is brown with a red spot behind its neck, which gives the snake its name.

The survey documented 208 snakes belonging to 36 species across the two forests and surrounding areas.

Researchers conducted daytime and night-time surveys over 75 days, covering 488km of hill streams, natural forests, roadside bushes and settlements.

They believe further surveys could uncover more species.

New Records

The two Dendrelaphis species were documented in a separate study published in September 2025. Both mainly live in trees.

Rana, the lead researcher, told bdnews24.com that the species had no established Bangla names and were known locally by different names.

He said the bindi keelback had previously been spotted once in Bandarban’s Ruma but this was the first time its presence had been confirmed with scientific evidence and genetic analysis.

Researchers used DNA tests to identify difficult-to-distinguish species. Ten species underwent genetic analysis at Jahangirnagar University's zoology laboratory.

Datta said this was the first survey focused exclusively on snakes in the south-eastern forests.

Sea Snakes

The study also recorded two sea snakes found by fishermen in the Karnaphuli River: the beaked sea snake (Hydrophis schistosus) and Russell's sea snake (Hydrophis obscurus).

Both mainly inhabit the sea but can enter river estuaries. Datta said tidal flows might explain their presence further upstream in the Karnaphuli.

Habitat Threats

Researchers warn that roads, deforestation, forest fires, farming and pollution threaten snake habitats.

During the survey, they found 25 snakes killed by vehicles, including a reticulated oython, classified as critically endangered in Bangladesh. Eighteen were found in Kaptai National Park and seven in Dudhpukuria-Dhopachhari.

Prof Datta said road traffic threatens snakes in Kaptai, while farming, including lemon and pineapple cultivation, has expanded inside Dudhpukuria forest.

He warned that changes in temperature and rainfall caused by climate change could further reduce suitable habitats over the coming decades.

Ten snake specimens collected during the study have been preserved at the Bangladesh Wildlife Centre in Gazipur.