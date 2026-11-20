New outsourcing firm to take over Bangladesh visa services in Kolkata, Siliguri

Bangladesh is set to change the company handling visa applications in Kolkata and Siliguri, with applicants required to use new centres from December.

In a notice on Friday, the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata said its contract with DU Digital Global Limited for visa outsourcing services would expire on Nov 30, 2026, and would not be renewed.

The mission has advised applicants not to submit visa applications at the centres run by the company after that date.

The name of the new provider and the addresses of its centres will be announced in a separate notice.

Deputy High Commissioner Mohammed Khaled told bdnews24.com that the government had decided against extending the existing contract.

The new company would take over the outsourcing service, and its name and addresses would be announced on Monday or Tuesday. He said the change would not disrupt visa applications.

The government began outsourcing visa processing to a private company in December 2021 amid heavy crowds and a large number of applicants outside the Bangladesh mission in Kolkata’s Park Circus area.

It was the first such arrangement for Bangladesh’s overseas missions.

Bangladesh and India do not charge visa fees to each other’s citizens, but visa application centres collect service fees for processing applications.

At the Kolkata mission, the current service charge, including tax, is 825 Indian rupees. India’s visa application centres in Bangladesh charge Tk 1,500 as a processing fee.

Foreign ministry officials say the Deputy High Commission in Kolkata normally issues more visas than any other Bangladeshi mission abroad.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, it issued an average of 15,000 visas a month, rising to 20,000 to 22,000 around Durga Puja.

The monthly number has now fallen to a few hundred amid strained relations between Bangladesh and India, officials said.

They added that visa issuances still rise around the festival.