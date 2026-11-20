Eight killed in Ukraine as Russia hits back after Crimea bridge attacks

Smoke rises in the city during a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine Nov 20, 2026. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Smoke rises in the city during a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine Nov 20, 2026. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Russia launched one of the largest missile and drone attacks of the war on Ukraine on Friday, pummelling electricity facilities and killing eight people, after President Vladimir Putin vowed to retaliate for Ukrainian attacks on a bridge to Crimea.

Overnight strikes on the three bridges in Kyiv that cross the Dnipro River and link the two sides of the capital were the biggest of Russia's war in Ukraine. Residents took shelter in the metro as dozens of explosions echoed around the capital.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia launched more than 400 drones and over 110 missiles, 27 of them ballistic, and targeted energy, logistics and railway infrastructure across Ukraine.

With frontline advances largely frozen this year, both sides have stepped up air attacks, with Kyiv pounding Russia's refinery network and Moscow striking Ukraine's electricity infrastructure and transport logistics among other targets.

"This was one of the largest attacks," Zelensky said on Telegram. "Putin launched this attack in a highly demonstrative manner... Russia is trying to compensate for its military and diplomatic impotence with precisely this kind of terror, precisely these attacks on life."

Zelensky said Russian tactics were "vicious" as missiles were arriving in waves, with short intervals of about 20-30 minutes.

KYIV BRIDGES HIT

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said Russia had hit the Podilsko-Voskresenskyi, Darnytskyi and Pivdennyi bridges, and urged residents to avoid travelling to work by car.

Over a third of the capital's 3 million residents lived on the eastern bank of the Dnipro before the war, but the vast majority work on the western bank, where most government institutions and companies are located.

Ukraine's air force said 380 Russian drones, 79 cruise missiles and three ballistic missiles were downed.

Prime Minister Sergii Koretskyi said six people were killed in Kyiv. Two deaths were also reported at a railway station in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv.

Putin, who ordered Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, said on Thursday that Moscow would hit back hard after Ukraine struck the bridge linking Russian-occupied Crimea and Russia's Krasnodar region for a third time this week.

Zelensky has said the road and rail bridge, a symbol of Putin's Russia, has been attacked in retaliation for Russia's attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure, including bridges.

Ukraine also hit a Russian oil pumping station in Tatarstan, a critical part of the Druzhba pipeline, and three Russian ballistic launchers, Ukrainian officials said.

Kyiv authorities said an attack on a water utility facility killed three employees and water pressure had dropped in four Kyiv districts. Some buildings could temporarily lose their water supply, they said.

Ukrainian grid operator Ukrenergo said emergency power outages had been introduced in the western regions of Lviv, Zakarpattia and Ivano-Frankivsk. In Kyiv, some residents of five districts were left without power, energy company DTEK said.

State railway Ukrzaliznytsia said Russian strikes had damaged railway infrastructure in several areas.

In Lviv, two people were killed in an attack on the Sknyliv railway station, and at least 10 were injured, said Mayor Andriy Sadovyi.

Five people were also hurt in the southeastern region of Dnipropetrovsk after drones hit apartment buildings, and four others were wounded in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-biggest city, after Russian drones hit a hospital.

Reuters could not independently confirm the reports. Both sides deny targeting civilians.

During the overnight attack, Russia violated Poland's airspace with three objects that were likely two missiles and a drone, the Polish defence minister said, denouncing it as a Russian "provocation".

Estonia said it was closing its road border crossings with Russia on security grounds from Dec 1 after accusing Russian security services of an attempted arson attack on an Estonian defence company.

Worried that decisions affecting European security will be taken without it, Europe hopes to join peace talks following a US-Chinese-Russian summit on Thursday and after US-brokered talks last week between Moscow and Kyiv went ahead without European countries' involvement.