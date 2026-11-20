Pre-cut vegetables of a self service salad bar are displayed for sale in a shop in the northern German town of Hamburg, May 26, 2011. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen

Pre-cut vegetables of a self service salad bar are displayed for sale in a shop in the northern German town of Hamburg, May 26, 2011. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen

Scientists testing 212 plant-based food and drink products have found a fungal toxin in every single item.

The research team detected at least one of 19 mycotoxins -- poisonous substances produced by fungi and moulds -- in each product, with many carrying multiple toxins, according to The Independent.

Led by researchers at Italy’s University of Parma alongside Bedfordshire’s Cranfield University, the study analysed items including vegan burgers, vegetarian chicken pieces, vegan sausages, and oat, almond, and soy milks. The findings were published in the journal Food Control.

Despite the widespread detection, toxin levels in every product remained below recommended European Union safety limits, which researchers said reflects high UK food industry standards.

Grains, legumes, and seeds used in plant-based substitutes are particularly prone to mould in fields or storage before manufacturing.

Cranfield University noted that detecting mycotoxins does not automatically make food unsafe, as health risks depend on toxin type, concentration, and long-term consumption. However, frequent consumers of meat and dairy alternatives may face cumulative exposure from multiple dietary sources. At harmful levels, certain mycotoxins can damage the liver and kidneys, weaken immunity, and raise cancer risks.

Andrea Patriarca, a senior lecturer in mycology at Cranfield University, urged consumers not to be deterred from eating varied diets, says The Independent.

“Mycotoxins occur naturally in foods and cannot be completely avoided,” Patriarca said, warning that a key concern is the lack of established monitoring regulations when new foods enter the market.