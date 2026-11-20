Gopalganj Science and Technology University (GSTU) has suspended all classes and exams indefinitely, citing the overall situation in the district and the safety of its students.

The suspension will run from Nov 22 until further notice, the university said in a notice on Friday. All departments, offices and administrative officials have been told to take the necessary steps.

The Board of Regents had earlier decided at its emergency meeting at 11pm on Tuesday to halt classes and exams on Nov 18 and 19. The latest decision follows the same board decision.

The notice gives no date for resuming academic activities.