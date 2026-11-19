A school staff member bumps fists with students to cheer them on as they arrive to take the annual college entrance examination at an exam hall in Seoul, South Korea, Nov 19, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A school staff member bumps fists with students to cheer them on as they arrive to take the annual college entrance examination at an exam hall in Seoul, South Korea, Nov 19, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

As South Korean students sit the country's make-or-break university entrance exam on Thursday, they have more than tough questions to worry about. They also feel they must avoid looking like cheats.

More than half a million students across the country are taking the exam, an eight-hour marathon that tests subjects from mathematics to Korean and is crucial to securing a place at a top university in the hyper-competitive country.

The exam has faced intense scrutiny this year after the top scorer in this year's national tax accountant exam admitted on Sunday to using a microcamera and an AI tool to cheat, sparking a crisis of faith in the country's test-based education system.

The scandal left authorities scrambling to introduce new measures to deter cheating, ranging from banning candidates from bringing their own pens and erasers to placing stickers on any clothing buttons that could hide microcameras.

At one test venue in the centre of Seoul, some students said the AI-cheating scandal and the new rules had made them anxious and they had changed how they prepared.

"Now, I wonder if it would have been better to postpone the exam altogether, and come up with a proper plan," said high-school student Kwak Yoo-Min, who originally planned to wear clothes with buttons, but instead opted for a T-shirt because he was afraid of being suspected of cheating.

Jang San, another high-school student, said he hoped all candidates would take the test fairly and honestly.

Public scrutiny has also focused on the top scorer in this year's law school entrance exam, prompting a police investigation. The student had pledged to livestream himself taking a section of the exam to demonstrate his ability.

But he failed to appear for the livestream on Thursday and was found dead in a motel, YTN reported, citing police.

The government has said it plans to tighten rules so that anyone caught cheating is banned from taking the exam for 10 years, while also facing criminal penalties.

President Lee Jae Myung called in a post on X for rewards of at least 100 million won ($75,040) for people who reported cheating attempts.

"I had worked hard and thought I was doing just as well as everyone else," said 18-year-old Jang. "But all that effort could potentially go to waste because someone uses AI just once."

At 8:30am authorities sent an emergency alert to mobile devices across the country so that they would blare at maximum volume, in a bid to detect any devices smuggled into classrooms.

The education ministry later said that authorities confiscated 22 smartphones from students at exam centres and would investigate whether they were being used for cheating.

Across South Korea, authorities take extraordinary steps to ensure optimal conditions for those taking exams.

Financial markets opened an hour later on Thursday, while aircraft will not be allowed to take off for 35 minutes during the English audio section of the test to minimise noise distractions.

Police also have vehicles on standby nationwide to transport students running late to test centres.