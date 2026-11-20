3 more die, 1,347 hospitalised as dengue spreads in Bangladesh

Bangladesh has logged three more deaths from dengue, with 1,347 new patients admitted to hospital in 24 hours.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said on Friday that two people died in the Chattogram Division and one in Barishal in the period starting 8am on Thursday.

This year’s dengue toll has reached 513, and hospital admissions have climbed to 170,280.

Of the new patients, 668 were admitted in Dhaka Division, 235 in Chattogram, 154 in Barishal, 122 in Khulna, 105 in Rangpur and 63 in Mymensingh.

Doctors have advised people to destroy Aedes mosquito breeding grounds, remove standing water that has remained for more than three days and seek medical advice promptly if they develop a fever.