Failed HSC students get December window to retake up to two subjects

Students who failed in one or two subjects in this year’s HSC and equivalent exams will be able to retake them from Dec 1.

The education boards published the supplementary exam schedule on Thursday.

On the first day, exams will be held in English First Paper and Second Paper, followed by Bangla First Paper and Second Paper the next day.

The examinations will conclude on the final day with Economics first and second papers, and Arabic first and second papers.

Each subject's exam will be held in two shifts. The first paper will take place from 10am to 1pm, while the second paper will be held from 2pm to 5pm.

Candidates’ previous practical marks will carry over, with only those who failed or missed the tests required to retake them.

Candidates have been asked to contact their centre’s officer-in-charge or institution principal for details of their practical exams, including the date, time and venue. The authorities must hold the tests and upload the marks online by Dec 15.

Candidates must pass the written, multiple-choice and practical components separately, where applicable.

They have also been asked to collect their admit cards from their institution heads at least five days before the examinations.

The number of candidates taking part in the supplementary examinations, being introduced for the first time this year, is not yet known, said Prof Syed Akhtaruzzaman, president of the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee and chairman of the Dhaka Education Board.