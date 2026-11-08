Medical college admission tests rescheduled to Dec 18

The admission tests for public and private medical and dental colleges for the 2026-27 academic year will be held on Dec 18.

Prof Nazmul Hosain, director general of the Directorate General of Medical Education (DGME), confirmed the schedule.

The government recently announced re-examinations starting Dec 1 for candidates who failed in one or two subjects in this year’s Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent assessments.

Asked whether students clearing these re-examinations will be eligible to sit the medical entrance exams, Prof Nazmul said: "That decision rests with the ministry."

Explaining the scheduling shift, he added: "We had initially planned to hold the combined medical and dental admission tests on Dec 4.

“However, holding the exams on that date proved unfeasible for several reasons."

A DGME official indicated that the formal admission notification will be published within the next day or two, with online applications likely to open between Nov 15 and 18.