Daffodil VC MR Kabir elected full member of International Association of Universities’ administrative board

Prof MR Kabir, vice-chancellor of Daffodil International University (DIU), has been elected as a full member of the Administrative Board of the International Association of Universities (IAU). He will represent the Asia and Pacific region for the 2026–2030 term.

The election was announced at the 17th IAU General Conference, held from Nov 3-6, 2026 at Murdoch University in Perth, Australia, Daffodil said in a media statement. The theme of the conference was “The Value of Universities in the Era of Artificial Intelligence.”

Expressing his thoughts on the election, Prof Kabir said, “Being elected as a member of the Administrative Board of the International Association of Universities is a great honour and responsibility for me. I believe this position will provide an opportunity to highlight the achievements, potential, and experiences of Bangladesh’s higher education system on the international stage. It will also enable me to contribute to strengthening knowledge exchange, research, and international collaboration among universities across the Asia and Pacific region. Particularly in this age of artificial intelligence, collective efforts are essential to ensuring quality higher education and building an education system that is responsive to future needs.”

The IAU was established in 1950 under UNESCO as an organisation representing higher educational institutions worldwide.

“The IAU plays an important role in facilitating knowledge and experience sharing among university leaders, contributing to higher education policy development, and strengthening global academic cooperation,” the media statement said.

Prof. Kabir’s election as a representative of the Asia and Pacific region is a significant achievement not only for Daffodil International University but also for Bangladesh’s higher education sector, it said.

“This achievement reflects Daffodil International University’s continued commitment to expanding international partnerships, ensuring quality education, and playing an active role in global higher education. The DIU community has extended its heartfelt congratulations to Vice-Chancellor Prof Kabir and wished him every success in his new responsibility.”