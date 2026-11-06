November 06, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Suspect snatched after attack on police in Bogura, pickup vandalised

Four women have been detained on suspicion of involvement in the incident

Suspect snatched after attack on police in Bogura, pickup vandalised

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 06 Nov 2026, 06:34 PM

Updated : 06 Nov 2026, 06:34 PM

A suspect in a fraud case has been snatched from custody after a group of people attacked police personnel in Bogura's Sonatala Upazila.

Two policemen were assaulted and a police pickup van was vandalised.

The incident took place around 11am on Friday in Fulbaria village, said Kabir Hossain, chief of Sonatala Police Station.

Police said an arrest warrant had been issued by a court against Golam Kabir Sumon, 36, who hailed from the village, in connection with a fraud case.

On Friday morning, Sub-Inspector Shimul Kumar Das and Assistant Sub-Inspector Mehedi Hasan went to the village in a police pickup van to arrest him.

As the officers detained Sumon and were putting him into the pickup, a group of locals attacked them. The attackers beat the two police personnel and snatched Sumon from their custody. They also vandalised their police vehicle.

When the incident was reported, additional police personnel rushed to the scene and brought the situation under control.

The injured officers were taken to the Upazila health complex, where they received primary care.

Officer Kabir said the situation had returned to normal.

Four women suspected of being involved in the incident have been detained and are being questioned at the police station, he said, adding that legal action would be taken over the incident.

Related Stories
Coast guard renames 5 ships
Coast guard renames 5 ships
Rizvi blames ‘Hasina loyalists’ for labour protests violence
Rizvi blames ‘Hasina loyalists’ for labour protests violence
Police, press minister spar over BNP leader’s post
Police, press minister spar over BNP leader’s post
Driver released after pickup truck kills 2, injures 10 in Kansas
Driver released after pickup truck kills 2, injures 10 in Kansas
Read More
November 6, 2026
November 6, 2026
Hasan’s 6-for sparks fightback, batting falters
Hasan’s 6-for sparks fightback, batting falters
New blood test detects liver disease with high accuracy
New blood test detects liver disease with high accuracy
Suspect snatched from police in Bogura
Suspect snatched from police in Bogura
Read More
Opinion

Mohammad Rabiul Alam

The need for a strong data privacy culture
Mohammad Rabiul Alam

Sabir Mustafa

Iran war in focus as Trump suffers midterm debacle
Sabir Mustafa

Reuters

Midterm trouncing underscores inflation’s political poison
Reuters

Ron Bousso

West Asia to pay for Trump's midterm rout
Ron Bousso
Read More