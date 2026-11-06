Suspect snatched after attack on police in Bogura, pickup vandalised

A suspect in a fraud case has been snatched from custody after a group of people attacked police personnel in Bogura's Sonatala Upazila.

Two policemen were assaulted and a police pickup van was vandalised.

The incident took place around 11am on Friday in Fulbaria village, said Kabir Hossain, chief of Sonatala Police Station.

Police said an arrest warrant had been issued by a court against Golam Kabir Sumon, 36, who hailed from the village, in connection with a fraud case.

On Friday morning, Sub-Inspector Shimul Kumar Das and Assistant Sub-Inspector Mehedi Hasan went to the village in a police pickup van to arrest him.

As the officers detained Sumon and were putting him into the pickup, a group of locals attacked them. The attackers beat the two police personnel and snatched Sumon from their custody. They also vandalised their police vehicle.

When the incident was reported, additional police personnel rushed to the scene and brought the situation under control.

The injured officers were taken to the Upazila health complex, where they received primary care.

Officer Kabir said the situation had returned to normal.

Four women suspected of being involved in the incident have been detained and are being questioned at the police station, he said, adding that legal action would be taken over the incident.