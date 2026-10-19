October 19, 2026

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Driver released after pickup truck kills 2, injures 10 at Kansas youth football game

Investigators have interviewed the 34-year-old woman, whom authorities have not publicly identified, and consulted with the Sedgwick County district attorney's office before releasing her

Driver released after pickup truck kills 2, injures 10 at Kansas youth football game
Police attend the scene where a vehicle drove through a soccer game at the Stryker Sports Complex in Wichita, Kansas, US, Oct 17, 2026 in a still image from video. ABC Affiliate KAKE via REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 19 Oct 2026, 10:14 AM

Updated : 19 Oct 2026, 10:14 AM

The woman who was driving a pickup truck that entered a Kansas football field during a youth match, killing a man and 6-year-old boy, was ‌released without charges while the investigation continues, authorities said on Sunday.

Investigators interviewed the 34-year-old woman, whom authorities have not publicly identified, and consulted with the Sedgwick County district attorney's office before releasing her, the Wichita Police Department said in a statement.

Police said toxicology testing and a mechanical examination of the vehicle were still under way.

The Chevrolet pickup truck had been parked near a football field in Wichita on Saturday before entering the pitch during a game and striking multiple people, police said.

Five children ages 5 to 9 and five adults suffered noncritical injuries, police said.

Two children of the driver were inside the truck when the incident occurred and ‌were interviewed, police said. One of the driver's children was playing on a different football field at the complex, according to the police statement.

Wichita police will present an initial review of the case to the district attorney early this week, district attorney's office spokesperson Lyndsee Stover said in an email.

Police identified those killed in the crash as 6-year-old Cole Adrian and 35-year-old Nicholas Schafer of McPherson, Kansas.

"Our hearts are with the families of Adrian and Nicholas as they face an unimaginable loss. What should have beena day of children playing football and families spending time together ended in tragedy," Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan said.

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