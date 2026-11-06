Hasan’s 6-for sparks Bangladesh fightback, but batting falters

In the face of Amir Jangoo’s towering innings with the bat, Hasan Mahmud’s brilliant six-wicket haul brought Bangladesh back into contention.

But a top-order collapse left the Tigers struggling at 88 for 3 at stumps on the second day of the second Test against West Indies at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Resuming batting on the second day with 235 for 4, West Indies reached 356 in their first innings, with overnight centurion Jangoo extending his score to 133 and Justin Greaves contributing 51. However, Hasan turned the game around for Bangladesh with a vicious spell of fast bowling using the second new ball.

Bowling from around the wicket, Hasan breached Jangoo’s defence with a delivery that nipped back in, ending the wicketkeeper-batter’s impressive innings. He then dismissed captain Roston Chase for a duck with the next delivery, raising hopes of a hat-trick, although Joshua Bishop managed to survive after reviewing the on-field call.

Following Hasan’s five-wicket haul, Mehidy Hasan Miraz then removed Greaves, who had scored a valuable half-century, as Bangladesh claimed 4 wickets for just 37 runs.

Hasan eventually finished with 6 for 90, becoming the first Bangladeshi fast bowler to claim six wickets in a Test innings on more than one occasion.

However, West Indies’ lower order frustrated the hosts once again. Shamar Joseph scored 16 before falling to Hasan, while Jomel Warrican and Jayden Seales added 33 runs for the final wicket to push the visitors beyond 350. Miraz eventually dismissed Seales to wrap up the innings.

Bangladesh’s reply began poorly as injured opener Shadman Islam was unavailable to bat. Nayeem Hasan, drafted in as an opening replacement, departed early, while Tanzid Hasan was dismissed for 16 following a spectacular catch by debutant Kevin Wickham.

Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto struggled for fluency before falling for 18 off 65 deliveries, leaving Bangladesh at 51 for three.

Towhid Hridoy and Mushfiqur Rahim provided some much-needed relief, putting together an unbeaten 37-run partnership to take the hosts to 88 for three at the end of day 2. Hridoy remained unbeaten on 29, while Mushfiq was on 19.

Bangladesh still trail by 268 runs, with seven wickets remaining going in on day 3 on Saturday.