Jangoo ton lifts West Indies after Bangladesh snap up early wickets

West Indies wicketkeeper-batter Amir Jangoo struck an unbeaten century to put the visitors in a strong position against Bangladesh on the opening day of the second and final Test match in Sylhet on Thursday.

Jangoo reached the milestone in emphatic fashion in the 63rd over, dancing down the track to loft left-arm spinner Taijul Islam over extra cover for six. His 111 not out off 171 balls, featuring 11 fours and two sixes, guided West Indies to 265 for four after 70 overs, before bad light brought an early end to the day’s play.

He shared an unbeaten 77-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Justin Greaves, who was batting on 35 at the close. Jangoo celebrated his second Test century by kissing the turf, while captain Roston Chase applauded the achievement from the other end.

The 29-year-old brought up his second test hundred, having previously scored a remarkable 233 against Sri Lanka in only his second appearance in the format. His century marked a personal turnaround after he was dismissed for a duck in the first Test in Mirpur, which West Indies won by eight wickets.

Earlier, Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud ended a threatening 131-run partnership by dismissing debutant Kevin Wickham for 61, shortly before the tea break. Wickham was undone by an excellent inswinging delivery that breached his defence.

West Indies reached 180 for four at tea, with Jangoo unbeaten on 76. Despite the breakthrough, the visitors maintained their recovery, with Jangoo anchoring the innings and Greaves providing solid upport in the final session.

Bangladesh’s three-pronged spin attack struggled to make an impact on the first day as the West Indies batting line-up continued to rebuild after an early setback.