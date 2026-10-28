Shadman’s unbeaten 99 puts Bangladesh in control against West Indies

Shadman Islam came within a whisker of a century, holding Bangladesh’s innings together through a testing day against West Indies before fading light denied him another chance to reach the landmark.

He ended unbeaten on 99, with Bangladesh at 213 for three after 74 overs in the Mirpur Test on Wednesday.

It was only the 20th time in Test cricket that a batter had finished a day on 99 not out.

Mushfiqur Rahim, against Ireland last year, was the only other Bangladesh batter to do so. Each of the previous 19 batters went on to complete a century.

Shadman faced 219 balls and struck 10 fours, showing patience against a new ball that offered the West Indies seamers movement and bounce.

Tanzid Hasan managed just seven before edging Jayden Seales to Justin Greaves at second slip.

Shadman then added 59 for the second wicket with Mominul Haque, who fell before lunch for a rash shot, advancing to Jomel Warrican and slicing a catch to Shamar Joseph at mid-off.

The Tigers went into the break on 96 for two.

Shadman raised his half-century after lunch, but captain Najmul Hossain Shanto soon departed for 19, trapped lbw by Warrican while attempting a paddle sweep.

West Indies captain Roston Chase successfully reviewed the decision, leaving Bangladesh 110 for three.

Towhid Hridoy joined Shadman in a crucial stand, mixing caution with attacking strokes as the pair added 88 runs.

But the heat and humidity took their toll. Troubled by cramps in his left leg, Hridoy was stretchered off on 42 from 84 balls in the 66th over.

Litton Das, returning after a hip injury, was unbeaten on 10 when bad light first stopped play at 3:16pm.

After a 50-minute delay, the players returned, but another interruption at 4:22pm ended the day.

Shadman moved from 96 to 99 in between, unable to find the single that would have brought his century.

Warrican finished with 2 for 33, while Seales took one wicket. Debutant Joshua Bishop went wicketless but found sharp turn.