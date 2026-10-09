Tanzid blitz puts Bangladesh in command against Afghanistan

Tanzid Hasan struck an attacking 83 as Bangladesh dominated the opening session of their one-off Test against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi on Friday, reaching 134-1 at lunch despite losing the opener shortly before the interval.

After captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and elected to bat, Tanzid and Shadman Islam put on 124 runs in just 138 balls to give Bangladesh a flying start in the one-off Test in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Tanzid dominated the partnership, smashing eight fours and four sixes in his 71-ball innings, while Shadman played a more cautious supporting role.

The left-hander raced to his second Test half-century off just 41 balls as Bangladesh reached 50 without loss in 10 overs.

The pair then accelerated, bringing up their century stand off 109 deliveries. It was Bangladesh's 13th century opening partnership in Test cricket and their fifth away from home.

Afghanistan captain Rahmat Shah used five bowlers during the session but struggled to contain the visitors.

The breakthrough finally came in the 23rd over when medium-pacer Ismat Alam had Tanzid caught behind by Ikram Alikhil for 83.

Afghanistan had brought the wicketkeeper up to the stumps against the seamer, and the move paid off as Tanzid edged a delivery outside off stump into Alikhil's gloves.

Shadman survived an early scare when Hashmatullah Shahidi dropped a straightforward catch at cover off Yamin Ahmadzai with the opener on five.

The left-hander gradually found his rhythm and was unbeaten on 41 off 79 balls, with five fours, at lunch. Mominul Haque was five not out.

Both teams fielded spin-heavy attacks, with Bangladesh picking Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam and Nayeem Hasan alongside seamers Hasan Mahmud and Ebadot Hossain.

Nayeem earned a place in the XI after initially travelling to the United Arab Emirates as a reserve.