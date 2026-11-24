Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has arrived at Noakhali’s Swarnadwip to observe a joint exercise involving special forces from the army, navy and air force.

He reached the island by helicopter at 11:30am on Tuesday, Deputy Press Secretary Jahidul Islam Rony said.

Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman, Chief of Navy Staff Admiral Khondkar Misbah Ul Azim and Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan, Defence Secretary Ashraf Uddin and the district deputy commissioner received the prime minister.

After the reception, Tarique is scheduled to visit the exercise site, Rony said.

The prime minister will watch the final phase of the “Joint Special Forces Exercise-1-2026”, being held on Swarnadwip for the first time with the participation of special forces from all three services.

He will also inspect military equipment developed using domestic technology and visit activities involving officers and personnel of the three forces at the exercise site.

The Bangladesh Army’s Para Commando Brigade, the Bangladesh Navy’s Special Warfare Diving and Salvage (SWADS) unit and the Bangladesh Air Force’s specialised 501 Air Regiment are taking part in the exercise, armed forces officials said.